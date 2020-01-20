MARKET REPORT
Prebiotics Market Analysis by Composition, Industry Drivers, Restraints, Potential Growth Opportunities, Vendor Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025
The global prebiotics market size is provided based on a detailed analysis of conventional and emerging technologies. It also highlights the rapid technological advancements in several geographies. The report also talks about the key strategies adopted by leading players in the global prebiotics market. Current prebiotics market trends, competition, forecast and dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities have been also covered in the final study. The global prebiotics market covers a deep down value chain of the food and beverage sector as well as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for better decision making. The report also provides an elaborative market segmentation and macroeconomic indicators for key geographical markets and untapped economies.
Global prebiotics market size is projected to be valued at USD 9.60 billion by 2025, driven by rising consumer awareness about the various health benefits associated with the consumption of prebiotic dietary supplements. Prebiotics are supplementary foods which contain non-digestible ingredients which stimulate the growth of the human body and provides the necessary bacteria for curing gut-related diseases such as constipation, diarrhea and osteoporosis among others.
Fast paced lifestyle has changed regular diet habits and diverted consumer attention towards packaged food products, leading to changing prebiotics market trends. Prevalence of sedentary lifestyle has increased the adoption of packaged foods and this has become a major cause of obesity, majorly among the aging generation globally. Conventional consumer diet was sufficiently enriched with fibers which were needed for proper gut functioning. Thus, high fiber prebiotic food products enhance immunity and relieve digestion issues and this is poised to be the key surge for the growth of the global prebiotics market size.
In 2017, prebiotics food & beverages accounted for market revenue of approximately USD 3.34 billion. Prebiotics market trends reflect a myriad of health promotion effects, a fact that has attracted the rising number of food processing and pharmaceutical industries. Consequently, prebiotics such as inulin and fructooligosaccharide are being incorporated in a variety of food & beverages that are a part of natural diet such as bread, dairy products, cereals and dietary supplements among others.
On the basis of ingredients, inulin accounted for a revenue market share of approximately 41.5% in 2017 and expected to maintain its prominence in the coming years. Presence of inulin improves the taste and texture of food products. Inulin and FOS are good gel-forming agents and therefore influence the concentration of nutrients and exert other physiological effects such as decreased level of lipid and glucose absorption in the blood.
Europe is projected to be the largest region in the prebiotics market over the forecast period growing with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025. Rapid consumption of fermented milk products owing to its significant health benefits has driven the demand for prebiotic-based food products in this region. Increase in applications of prebiotics in bakery products and Europe being the largest consumer of baked food items have further supplemented the growth of prebiotics market in this region. Also, rising consumption of dairy products namely yogurts and frozen desserts is expected to boost the product demand even during the forecast period.
Consumers in Europe actively participate in preventive health management programs and are willing pay premium prices for prebiotic products on the back of rising health issues and is one of the most prevailing prebiotics market trends across this region. Also, supportive regulatory guidelines framed by the European Union (EU) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which focusses on the ban in use of antibiotics growth promoters (AGPs) in feed & food ingredients, drives the Europe prebiotics market growth.
The global prebiotics market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several players. Companies such as BENEO, Cargill, DuPont, FrieslandCampina, Fonterra and Kerry Group are some of the leading players in the global prebiotics market.
Key segments of the global prebiotics market
Ingredients Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo tons) (USD Million)
- Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS)
- Inulin
- Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)
- Mannan-Oligosaccharide (GOS)
- Others (Oligosaccharides, Chicory Fructans, etc.)
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo tons) (USD Million)
- Prebiotic Food and Beverages
- Dairy products
- Cereals
- Baked food
- Fermented meat products
- Dry food Prebiotics
- Others
- Prebiotic Dietary Supplements
- Food supplement
- Nutritional supplements
- Specialty nutrients
- Infant formula
- Animal Feed Prebiotics
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo tons) (USD Million)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- UK
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of World (RoW)
Walkie Talkie Market in 2020: Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth & Development, Trends, Insights and Forecast until 2024. How's the Sustainable Growth in Walkie Talkie Industry?
Global Walkie Talkie Market Report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, Walkie Talkie market Report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
Global Walkie Talkie Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –
- Motorola, JVCKENWOOD, Icom, Hytera, Sepura, Tait, Cobra, Yaesu, Entel Group, Uniden, Midland, BFDX, Kirisun, Quansheng, HQT, Neolink, Lisheng, Abell, Weierwe
Global Walkie Talkie Market Segment by Type, covers
- Analog Walkie Talkie
- Digital Walkie Talkie
Global Walkie Talkie Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Government and Public Safety
- Utilities
- Industry and Commerce
- Others
Target Audience
- Walkie Talkie manufacturers
- Walkie Talkie Suppliers
- Walkie Talkie companies
- Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Study Objectives:
To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.
To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.
To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.
To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
Table of Contents:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope of Study
1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS
1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS
1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS
1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 DRIVERS
3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Walkie Talkie
3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing
3.1.3 Growing Walkie Talkie Industry in developing nations
3.2 RESTRAINTS
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES
3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS
4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
4.1 Porters Five forces Model
4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
4.5 Threat of Substitutes
4.6 Intensity of Rivalry
5 global Walkie Talkie market, by Type
6 global Walkie Talkie market, By Application
7 global Walkie Talkie market, By Manufacturing Methods
7.1 In-House Manufacturing
7.2 Contract Manufacturing
7.2.1 introduction
8 Global Walkie Talkie market, by region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 Introduction
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Introduction
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.3.1 introduction
8.4 Middle East & Africa
8.4.1 Introduction
9 Competitive landscape
9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players
9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition
10 company profile
Global Biometric System Market: Authentication, Functionality, Application & Competitive Landscape – Forecast To 2025
Market Overview:
Biometric technology is used for recognition and verification of persons by analyzing their fingerprints, voice, face, iris, and hand geometry signatures. Biometrics is a technology that can be implemented across different industries wherever identification and authentication is a need, regardless of their type, size, shape or geographic location. Growing applications in commercial & government sectors, technological advancement, and increasing demand for improved security systems in organizations fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The emergent adoption of the technology in the e-commerce industry for secure payments, growing applications within the finance industry, and increasing security concerns are anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period. In India government projects like Aadhaar program (UIDAI), coupled with the issuance of e-passports & visas, etc. further projected to propel the market. Moreover, an increasing number of ATMs, coupled with the growing number of smartphone and internet users is also projected to have a huge positive impact on the biometrics market. With biometrics technology, there are reduced frauds and security breaches as compared to traditional methods like the use of tokens and passwords. Other factors such as a need for security, growing terror attacks and increasing crimes are driving the market growth
Among Authentication type, Single-Factor Authentication segment holds the largest market share of the global biometric system market during the forecast period
Based on the authentication type, the market has been divided into Single-Factor and Multifactor authentication. Among them, the single-factor market dominates the overall market during the forecast period 2019-2025. Single-Factor authentication includes Fingerprint recognition, Iris recognition, palm print recognition, Face recognition, Signature recognition, Voice recognition, and others. Multifactor authentication includes Smart card with biometrics, Pin with biometrics, and Multimodal biometrics. In 2017, the pin with biometrics held the largest share of multifactor authentication type in the biometrics system market due to its cost-effectiveness. The systems based on both biometrics and PIN uses a secure technique for authentication compared with other multifactor authentication systems.
Non-Contact segment is projected to be the fastest growing functionality type of the global biometric system market during the forecast period
Global biometrics system market has been segmented based on functionality type as Contact, Non-Contact, and Combined. With the development of information and communication technology in recent years, the importance of security measuring is increasing. The fingerprint technology is the leading contact functionality segment of the overall biometric system market. The extensive adoption and rising implementation of fingerprint recognition systems are propelling the market for contact-based functionality.
North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global biometric system market during the forecast period
Geographically, the biometric system market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the leading region during the forecast timeline due to favorable government regulations, growing travel & tourism activities across the region and the presence of major industry players will significantly contribute to the regional sales. Asia Pacific biometrics market is expected to showcase a significant growth rate owing to the increased implementation of biometrics in China and India. Furthermore, the introduction of China Resident Identity Card Law by China requires scanned and recorded fingerprints of citizens for identification. Europe biometrics market is projected to exhibit a significant share due to wide usage in military and IT applications.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast market size of the global biometric system market in terms of value.
- To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, on the basis of region by segmenting biometric system market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East& Africa, Latin America and their leading countries.
- To outline, categorized and forecast the global biometric system market on the basis of authentication type, functionality type and application.
- To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global biometric system market.
- To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.
Global Biometric System Market: Competitive Landscape
Companies such as Safran, NEC corporation, Thales, Fujitsu limited, ASSA ABLOY, Precise Biometrics, 3M Cognent, Secunet Security Networks, Hitachi, Cross Match Technologies, Stanley Black & Decker, Cognitec Systems, Daon, Facebanx, BIO-key International, Securiport, M2SYS Technology, Suprema, Qualcomm, Fulcrum Biometrics, and VASCO Data Security International are the leading players of biometric system market across the globe.
Key Target Audience:
- Market research and consulting firms
- Industry associations
- Global biometric system manufacturers
- Research organizations and consulting companies
- Organizations, associations and alliances related to biometric system market
- Regulatory bodies
Scope of the Report
By Authentication Type
- Single-Factor
- Multifactor
By Functionality Type
- Contact
- Non-Contact
- Combined
By Application
- Government
- Military & Defense
- Healthcare
- Banking & Finance
- Travel & Immigration
- Automotive
- Others
In addition, the report provides analysis of the biometric system market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:
North America
- S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- K.
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
Business Questions answer by the report
- Howwill the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?
- What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with detailed classification
- Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?
- A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players
- Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.
Customization Scope for the Client
Client satisfaction is our first and last priority. And that’s why BlueWeave Consulting offers customization according to Company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Additional Company Information
- With five additional company detail analysis.
- Additional country analysis.
- Detailed segment analysis.
Don’t miss the business opportunity of Global Biometric System Market. Consult to our analyst and gain crucialinsights and facilitate your business growth.
The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of global biometric system market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of biometric system production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.
Laser Technology Market Trends, Business Growth, Leading Players and Forecast 2027
What is Laser Technology?
The laser technology is widely used across many applications such as surgery, holographic imaging, spectroscopy, and material processing. Laser technology is witnessing constant development with possible applications in industrial manufacturing processes and tools for material processing through welding, cutting, and engraving. Key players are focusing on innovations, creating favorable market landscape during the forecast period.
The reports cover key market developments in the Laser Technology as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Laser Technology are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Laser Technology in the world market.
The laser technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demand from the healthcare industry and improved performance of lasers in material processing. Also, a global shift towards the production of micro and Nanodevices is encouraging market growth. However, regulatory compliance may act as a hindrance for the laser technology market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing use in optical communications and quality check applications offers a lucrative opportunity for key players operating in the laser technology market.
The report on the area of Laser Technology by Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Laser Technology Market.
The report also includes the profiles of key Laser Technology companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.
Here we have listed the top Laser Technology Market companies in the world
1.Coherent, Inc.
2.Epilog Corporation
3.eurolaser GmbH
4.Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd
5.IPG Photonics Corporation
6.Jenoptik AG
7.Lumentum Holdings Inc
8.MKS Instruments, Inc.
9.Novanta Inc.
10.THE LUMIBIRD GROUP
Market Analysis of Global Laser Technology Market 2027 is an in-depth and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the Laser Technology market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region. The global Laser Technology market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market Laser Technology market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.
The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.
Reason to Buy
– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Laser Technology Market
– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Laser Technology Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
