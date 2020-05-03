MARKET REPORT
Prefilled Syringe Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends
Prefilled Syringe Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Prefilled Syringe Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.. The Prefilled Syringe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.
The global Prefilled Syringe market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.
The study considers the present scenario of the Prefilled Syringe market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Prefilled Syringe market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.
The competitive environment in the Prefilled Syringe market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.
The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Prefilled Syringe industry.
List of key players profiled in the report:
BD
Gerresheimer
Schott forma vitrum
Ompi
Baxter BioPharma Solution
ROVI CM
Terumo
Vetter
Unilife Corporation
Nipro Corporation
Taisei Kako Co., Ltd
Roselabs Group
ARTE CORPORATION
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company
Shandong Zibo Minkang Pharmaceutical
Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass
The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type
Glass
Plastic
On the basis of Application of Prefilled Syringe Market can be split into:
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.
Prefilled Syringe Market segmentation by region:
- APAC
- EMEA
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Prefilled Syringe industry across the globe.
Key Market Insights:
The report provides the following insights into the Prefilled Syringe market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the Prefilled Syringe market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the Prefilled Syringe market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the Prefilled Syringe market.
Post-Acute Care Market in US Insights, Future Scope, Business Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Industry Outlook 2020
The U.S. post-acute care market is expected to reach USD 481.08 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the study period. The health care industry is evolving and growing at a fast pace. As per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, home healthcare is projected to grow at an incredible growth rate by 2026. The main contributing factor to the growth of the home healthcare services the United States and its states is due to the growing aging population. As per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, people in the age bracket of 65 will grow from 43 million in 2012 to over 85 million in 2050. With this growth in the old age population, the demand of home health services is expected to grow.
In terms of types, skilled nursing facilities dominated the U.S. market and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. On the other hand, home health segment is expected to emerge as most lucrative segment in coming years. On the basis of application, elderly segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2025 pertaining to inclination towards acute care by geriatric population compared to adults and kids.
The post-acute care services is conventionally based on number of referrals. As digitalization in healthcare is tremendously changing this landscape but still the base of the post-acute care business is based in referral contacts. In order to succeed in the industry there is a need to keep a health relations and friendships with therapists, hospice staff, social workers, nurses, doctors, administrators among others. Majority of the steps can be done digitally but effectiveness enhances with physical visits.
Since the old people cannot travel much for availing treatments to various chronic diseases, the home healthcare services will continue to provide better health outcomes and too at a lower cost as compared to inpatient care for post-acute services. The rising population of Americans over 65 is Medicare-eligible and would continue to avail the insurance benefits along with the value based care in their home without frequently visiting to hospitals and thus would minimize the overall expenses.
The post-acute care service providers need to focus on hiring the older employees for its business as they would come with an experience, professionalism, and empathy and thus help in generating revenues for the service providers. Such focus areas will help new entrants to make space in highly competitive market.
Segment overview of U.S. Post-Acute Care Market
Type Overview , 2013-2025 (USD Million)
Skilled nursing facilities
Home health
Long term acute care hospitals
Inpatient rehabilitation facilities
Application Overview, 2013-2025 (USD Billion)
Child
Adult
Elderly
Regional Overview, 2013-2025 (USD Billion)
West
Southwest
Middle Atlantic
New England
South U.S.
Midwest
Biodegradable Polymer Market 2020 State, Share, Size, Top Players, Sales, Growth Predictions and 2025 Forecast
The global biodegradable Polymers industry is competitive in nature. Leading producers operating in this industry are NatureWorks, BASF, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, weforyou Group, Synbra Technology, Novamont, and Arkema. Over the past few years, consumption of biodegradable Polymers has been less than production by virtue of high prices as compared to conventional Polymerss. However, declining starch and polylactic acid prices followed by a plastic ban in Europe and North America have increased manufacturers attention towards biodegradable Polymerss. Growing packaging industry followed by eco-friendly characteristics of biodegradable Polymerss is expected to gain market expansion over the coming years.
Adroit Market Research published a study on the “Global Biodegradable Polymers Market Size 2017 By Production (Starch-based, Polylactic acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Synthetic), By Application (Packaging, Loose fill, Bags and sacks, Fibre, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The global biodegradable Polymers market size is estimated based on the ongoing trend of bioplastic and consumption patterns of the bioPolymerss across the globe. The report also provides the various key strategies adopted by the leading players to strengthen their distribution channels. The global biodegradable Polymers market has also been evaluated based on an extensive value chain and a better understanding of Porter’s Five Forces analysis for the industry players’ decision making.
The global biodegradable polymers market is projected to reach more than 800 kilo tons by 2025. Rising concern regarding plastic waste and declining biodegradable Polymers prices are expected to be the key market drivers. High-income countries including most of Europe, North America, Japan, Australia, and South Korea have an effective plastic waste management system in place. However, low- and middle-income countries in South Asia and Africa have inadequate disposal solutions of plastic waste. Growing development of biodegradable Polymerss with equivalent or better physical characteristics as conventional Polymerss is expected to increase demand over the coming years.
Growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging is expected to result in the market gaining traction over the coming years. Biodegradable packaging presents an opportunity for manufacturers to differentiate their offerings and to show a more eco-friendly image to end-user industries. In order to address the growing demand, manufacturers are introducing new products to attract consumers. For instance, NatureWorks developed new generation polylactic acid for microwavable packaging.
Europe and North America together accounted for 78.6% of the global biodegradable Polymers market share in 2017. Presence of well-established producers followed by stringent government regulations is expected to increase market traction over the coming years.
Well-established vertically integrated chemical manufacturers operating in this industry are adopting M&A and production expansion strategies in order to expand their presence and remain competitive in the industry. For instance, in June 2018, Bio-on, operating in bioplastic production opened its first biodegradable and natural bioplastic production plant in Italy. This plant is equipped with advanced research laboratories and the latest technologies. In addition, in September 2018, Kaneka Corporation, a Japanese company engaged in the production of biodegradable Polymers, announced production expansion of Kaneka Biodegradable Polymers PHBH.
Apart from facility expansion, manufacturers are focussing more on new product development strategy in order to cater to growing demand for packaging, medical, and other industrial applications. For instance, in November 2017, Aquapak Polymerss Ltd introduced new biodegradable Polymers Hydropol. Highly flexible, water soluble, recyclable, biodegradable, FDA approved, and non-toxic characteristics are expected to gain popularity in the packaging industry.
Key Segments of the global biodegradable polymers market
Product Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons, USD Million)
Starch based
Polylactic acid (PLA)
Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
Synthetic
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons, USD Million)
Packaging
Loose fill
Bags and sacks
Fibre
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons, USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Europe
Germany
Italy
France
UK
Spain
Poland
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of the World
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
What does the report include?
- The global biodegradable polymer market report covers detailed information regarding the driving and restraining factors along with the long-term opportunities
- Additionally, Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis, PESTEL analysis, value chain analysis and vendor landscape analysis have been covered in the report
- The study includes market sizing and estimation on the basis of product, application, and region. Moreover, the study provides a deep-dive for key regions and countries.
- Information of key players have been covered in the study
Some Points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Market Outlook
Chapter 4. Market Overview, By Product
Chapter 5. Market Overview, By Application
Chapter 6. Market Overview, By Region
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
Hyperscale Data Center Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Demand, Present Status, Business Opportunity, Future Growth Analysis & Outlook to 2025
On the basis of solution, the hyperscale data center market can be further divided into server, storage, networking, software and services. Out of these, the server segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate of 12.9% in the forecast period owing to the increased demand of servers across various geographical regions. However, in 2017, the highest market share belonged to the software segment because of rapid adoption of software defined networks (SDN).
Adroit Market Research today published a study on the “Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Size 2017 by Solution (Server, Storage, Networking, Software and Services), by Workload (Enterprise and Consumer), Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The report provides various key strategies adopted by the leading players as the demand is growing from Asia-Pacific region. Current hyperscale data center market share in been derived on the basis of thorough understanding of the forecast and dynamics of data centers in various geographies.
The global hyperscale data center market size was USD 583 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of 12.1% during the forecast period owing to the growing demand of cloud computing technologies. As the volume of data is growing explosively year by year, the need for its storage is growing simultaneously. This mounting pressure of handling the data load has driven the hyperscale data center market over past few years. Started by few hyperscalers in the US region, new hyperscalers now are spread across various geographies to meet the new data requirements. The major influence to this market has been the advent of Internet of Things (IoT). The amount of data generated by the connected devices and the agility to handle this data can only be fulfilled by hyperscale data centers. Also, rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across various industry vertical have boosted the demand for high performance computing hardware. Introduction of 5G will enable a key shift towards software defined infrastructure, thus driving the hyperscale data center market in the coming years. Trending technologies such as connected cars, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications will have a positive influence on the hyperscale data center market.
The major challenges that could hinder the global hyperscale data center market are: the need of huge capital investments, high power consumption and increasing carbon emissions. Operators have been constantly trying different methods to improve the power efficiency by implementing new equipment designs and cooling systems. But for the past few years, the trend line of improving efficiency has flattened and cannot climb any further. Also, most of players in these market are multi-billion companies with enough capital to setup new data centers across different geographies in the world. Thus, the need for huge capital investment could be a strong entry barrier for a new player in the hyperscale data center market. Additionally, recent trend shows that cloud operators are shifting their focus towards leasing the data center space rather than setting up their own data center.
Based on the workload, the hyperscale data center market is further segmented into enterprise and consumer workloads. Revenue-wise, the share for enterprise workload was the largest in 2017 and is expected to dominate until the forecast period owing to the huge demand of cloud services in the enterprise world. The consumer workload segment which is mainly dominated by the video streaming services, is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate of 14.6% in the forecast period owing to the growing demand of online video streaming services across the world.
The major players in this industry include Facebook, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Dell, Intel, Lenevo, Equinix and others. According to the Cisco Global Cloud Index report, the hyperscale data centers are poised to grow from 338 in 2016 to 628 by 2021 representing 53 percent of all the data center servers by 2021.
Key Segments of the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market
Solution Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Server
Storage
Networking
Software
Services
Workload Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Enterprise
Consumer
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle-East & Africa World
What does the report include?
- The study on the global hyperscale data center market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of solution, workload and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.
- Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments
- The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence
