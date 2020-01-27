Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market: Players, Regions, Market Share, Gross Margin, Supply and Consumption Demand Analysis 2018 – 2028

Analysis of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market

According to a new market study, the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

The presented study dissects the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market into different segments including, region, application, end uses, and more. The Y-o-Y growth of each market segment is accurately tracked and depicted in the report supported by relevant graphs, tables, and figures.

Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market – Additional Insight

Pregnancy Test Kits Selling Higher than Fertility Test Kits

The preliminary 2016 data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more women are delaying their first pregnancy, as the birth rate among women in their 30s surpassed that among women in their 20s, in 2015. Social norms vis-à-vis the age of motherhood have changed in developed countries with remarkable speed, especially among highly-educated women. Increasing concerns about women’s health and pregnancy are triggering the adoption of pregnancy test kits among women.