Prenatal Vitamin Preparation Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2016 – 2026
Business Intelligence Report on the Digestion Aids Market
FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Digestion Aids Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Digestion Aids by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.
As per the report, the Digestion Aids Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2016 – 2026 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Digestion Aids Market during the assessment period 2016 – 2026.
The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Digestion Aids market in each regional market.
Key Information that can be drawn from the Digestion Aids Market Report:
- The pricing structure of products offered by various market players
- Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Digestion Aids Market
- Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Digestion Aids Market
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances
- Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets
This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the Digestion Aids Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.
Important queries related to the Digestion Aids Market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Digestion Aids Market?
- Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Digestion Aids Market?
- How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?
- Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Digestion Aids Market?
- What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?
Key Players
Key players of digestion aids market are Nebraska Cultures, Inc., Chr. Hansen, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Dabur India Ltd, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Amway, Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies, Amano Enzyme, Inc., Atrium Innovations Inc., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Beneo, Nestle S.A, National Enzyme Company and Cargill, Incorporated and others.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology, material and applications.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
-
Market Segments
-
Market Dynamics
-
Market Size
-
Supply & Demand
-
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Technology
-
Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
-
North America (U.S., Canada)
-
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
-
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic, Rest of Western Europe)
-
Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland)
-
Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market Shares, Strategies and Opportunities 2026
The global helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market was valued at approximately US$ 518.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to register a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 3.99% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled, “Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”, published by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
The report suggests that factors, such as, rise in the adoption of non-invasive testing for diagnosis of H. pylori, lack of endoscopic facilities, and upcoming technologically-advanced tests from global market players for non-invasive helicobacter pylori testing in the next few years (2018-2026) are likely to boost the demand for global helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive tests. High awareness and diagnosis rate of H. pylori infection in North America and high prevalence of the disease in East-European countries are likely to generate a significant share for the market in North America and Europe from 2018 to 2026.
Rise in adoption of non-invasive tests for H. pylori diagnosis globally to fuel the market
There has been a growing preference for non-invasive tests globally for H. pylori infection testing among patients as well as health care providers, owing to quick turnaround time for test results, higher patient compliance, and reduced discomfort usually associated with invasive tests. At the same time, these tests are high in accuracy and specificity to aid the correct diagnosis of the H. pylori infection. Non-invasive tests are also cost-effective compared to invasive endoscopic options.
Serology test segment to lose market share
Among non-invasive tests, serology test is commonly prescribed by health care practitioners for H. pylori owing to the relatively lower cost and ease of conducting of the test. However, the serology test segment is expected to lose its market share during the forecast period. Regional agencies such as American Gastroenterology Association (AGA) and National Health Services (NHS) have updated their guidelines to prevent the use of serology testing for detection of H. pylori due to high incidence rate of false positives, lower specificity as compared to other non-invasive testing methods, and inability to test for eradication of the H. pylori infection in a patient associated with the test. The serology test segment is estimated to hold a market share of 30.3% by the end of 2018, while its market share is anticipated to drop to 13.7% by the end of 2026.
Laboratory-based tests segment to witness significant growth
Among test methods, the laboratory-based tests segment of the global helicobacter pylori (h. pylori) non-invasive testing market is estimated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. The segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3.73% between 2018 and 2026. Growth of the segment can be ascribed to the fact that a majority of these tests are performed in laboratory settings, based on laboratory methods, conducted by trained professionals in a controlled environment. Laboratories are capable of conducting high volume of tests per day and providing the results in a few hours or a few days (1 to 2 days). According to WHO, in Asia Pacific, an estimated 70% of health decisions are based on laboratory results, as laboratory-based tests provide essential support and facilitate appropriate medical intervention.
Diagnostic laboratories to be highly promising among end-users
Among end users, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to hold the leading i.e. 47.5% share of the market by 2026. This can be attributed to the large number of H. pylori non-invasive tests performed by standalone and hospital-based diagnostic laboratories. Moreover, presence of major standalone laboratories, testing a large number of patient, and high adoption of new tests and instruments by diagnostic laboratories for diagnosis of H. pylori, is expected to fuel the growth of the diagnostic laboratories segment through 2026.
Asia Pacific to witness significant growth and create high incremental opportunity
The helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. The market in the region is likely to be driven by the high prevalence of H. pylori in rural India, (80% or even more), where a vast population is living under poverty and gastric cancer burden, linked to H. pylori bacteria, is relatively high. North America is expected to hold the leading market share of 31.1% by 2026, due to rising incidence of gastric adenocarcinoma, peptic ulcers, and other diseases which are strongly associated with H. pylori infection. This has prompted national and regional health care agencies in the U.S. to actively promote non-invasive diagnostic tests for chronic as well as acute dyspeptic patients, with an aim to eradicate H. pylori infection from among the prevalent population. The helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market in North America is likely to register a CAGR of 3.62% during the forecast period.
Key players to continue leading global helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market
Prominent players operating in the global helicobacter pylori (h. pylori) non-invasive testing market are DiaSorin S.p.A., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Exalenz Bioscience Ltd., Alere, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biomerica, Inc., Certest Biotec S.L., Sekisui Diagnostics, CorisBioconcept SPRL and Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd. These key players are expected to maintain their key positions during the forecast period.
Balantidiasis Treatment Market Key Opportunities and Forecast up to 2026
Balantidiasis is also known as Balantidium coli infection. It is a disorder caused by Balantidium coli, an intestinal protozoan parasite. The parasite is transmitted through the fecal-oral route. Humans can be infected by the parasite by ingesting influences infective cysts from food and water contaminated with defecation. This infection predominantly affects the large intestine.
Diarrhoea, weight loss, dysentery, stomach pain, and vomiting are common side effects for balantidiasis. The infections is observed to be prevalent in rural areas in industrially advanced and developing regions due to water pollution caused by fecal matter of humans and/or pigs. Provision of safe and clean drinking water can prevent the infection from spreading from one person to the other. Anti-infective agents are utilized to treat balantidiasis.
Increasing prevalence and incidences of diseases related to gastrointestinal tract, growing number of patients, accessibility of treatment for balantidiasis, and competition among existing market players are important factors responsible driving the market. Additionally, poor hygiene and sanitation in less developed countries in developing regions is a key factor responsible for the spread of this disease.
The global balantidiasis treatment market can be segmented based on treatment, end-user, and region. Based on treatment, the balantidiasis treatment market can be categorized into appendectomy surgery, antibiotics, and others. Antibiotics are a preferred for of treatment and hence, the segment is expected to account for a major share of the balantidiasis treatment market during the forecast period.
The antibiotics segment can be sub-segmented into tetracycline, metronidazole, and others. In terms of end-user, the balantidiasis treatment market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to constitute a dominant share of the balantidiasis treatment market during the forecast period, as hospitals are the most preferred place of opting the treatment.
Based on region, the global balantidiasis treatment market can be classified into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (including Germany, France, and the U.K.), Asia Pacific (including Australia, China, Japan, and India), Latin America (including Brazil and Mexico), and Middle East & Africa (including GCC countries and South Africa).
The disease is less prevalent in North America due to high sanitation standards and quality of living and hygienic environment. However, the disease is more prevalent in Latin America. Additionally, prevelance of the disease is low in Europe due to high hygiene standards, strict quality control guidelines, hygienic food and water standards, and government support to maintain good hygiene.
Asia Pacific and Latin America are emerging regions for the market; therefore, the market in these regions is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Rapid expansion of the balantidiasis treatment market in these regions can be attributed to the increase in incidence of this infection, poor hygiene conditions, growth in the health care industry, and rise in government investment to develop health care infrastructure.
The balantidiasis treatment market in countries such as China, India, and Brazil is projected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the increase in awareness among the population about protozoal infections and their treatments. Furthermore, the burden of gastrointestinal diseases is rising due to the increase in the number of pylori infection cases, and changes in lifestyle such as consumption of alcohol, smoking, and sedentary work profile.
Major players operating in the global balantidiasis treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. , Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. , Akorn, Inc., NuVasive, Inc. and Sandoz International GmbH.
Automated Blood Sample Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market Analysis and Forecast up to 2025
Global Automated Blood Sample Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market: Overview
Development in healthcare infrastructure has aided easy diagnosis of several diseases, thus improving overall healthcare outcomes. Blood tests have become imperative in diagnosis of most diseases today. On the other hand, transporting organs, specimens, and equipment has become an integral part of modern healthcare. These factors are accelerating the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market.
An upcoming Transparency Market Research report reveals the current and future trends of the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market. It details the market overview, key trends, regional analysis, competitive landscape, and forecasts for 2018-2026.
Global Automated Blood Sample Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market
Hospitals and healthcare set ups are handling enormous volumes of blood samples today. With the advent of modern technological equipment, it has become easy to manage large volumes of samples. At the same time, some diagnosis tests require analyzing more than one blood samples for the same patient. This requires labeling multiple vials.
Further, technology has also eased analyses of blood for various parameters at one go. Again, it requires multiple labelling of the same sample. These key trends are propelling demand in the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market.
Organ transplantation has become popular in most developed and developing nations across the world. In most cases, organs are harvested from a deceased donor belonging to a different location. To enable timely and safe transportation of the organ, doctors use specimen transport boxes. The rising instances of organ transport are fueling consumption in the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market.
Other than that, hospitals and research laboratories also transport sensitive samples from one location to another due to lack of sophisticated instruments. To ensure safety of the sample, they use specimen transport box. This is increasing consumption in the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market.
On the other hand, integrated solutions that provide blood sample labeling along with the testing equipment are hindering growth. However, new-age research are helping manufacturers identify unique solutions.
Global Automated Blood Sample Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market: Regional Analysis
Geographically, North America is projected to hold the highest share in the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness level among people, and developed economies, are some pertinent drivers of the market here. While Europe is expected to remain significant, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly in the coming years. Improving government support for healthcare, developing economies, and privatization of healthcare are propelling the demand.
Global Automated Blood Sample Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market: Competitive Dynamics
The key players of the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market include Inpeco, Techno Medica, Kobayashi Create, and Alifax Holdings. To sustain in the market, established players are investing on research to develop new products.
