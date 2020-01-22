Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | Brainlab AG, WishBone Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation (Scopis), EchoPixel, Inc.

Global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market research report presents a comprehensive overview of market size, share, evolution, trends, and forecast, and growth opportunities of Preoperative Surgical Planning Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Preoperative Surgical Planning Software market. In-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors Brainlab AG, WishBone Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation (Scopis), EchoPixel, Inc. , Intrasense, GE Healthcare, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., Hologic, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic Plc, MeVis Medical Solutions AG, Carestream Health, Materialise, IBM Watson Health (IBM), Monteris Medical, Inc., Oracle NetSuite, Danaher Corporation, Medicad Hectec, Pie Medical Imaging B.V., Renishaw Plc, and Nemotec.

The Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market research report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market industry.

“Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market by Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2098-2025,” the global preoperative surgical planning software market was valued at $84.09 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $126.81 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.

Surgical planning is the pre-operative procedure of pre-visualizing a surgical intervention to define the surgical steps and furthermore to analyze bone segment repositioning in the context of the outcome of surgery. This software is used to manage the orthopedic surgery, which makes surgeons design their plans proficiently.

Surge in geriatric population, increase in the cases of orthopedic surgeries, and technological advancements associated with the software are the principal drivers of the preoperative surgical planning software market. However, lack of awareness about this software in developing countries and considerable product recalls impede the growth of this market. Conversely, the untapped potential of emerging markets is poised to offer stellar growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

The off-premise software type segment occupied the largest market share in the global preoperative surgical planning software market in 2018. This segment is anticipated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, owing to the widespread distribution of cloud-based technology, even in developing regions. Furthermore, several preoperative surgical planning software providers readily offer a cloud-based interface for their software, which boosts the market growth.

By application, this market is segregated into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, dental & orthodontics, and others. The orthopedic surgery segment is subdivided into general orthopedic surgery, deformity correction, fracture management, and joint reconstruction. The orthopedic surgery segment occupied the largest share in the market in 2018, owing to surge in elderly population along with increase in number of orthopedic surgeries.

North America held nearly half of the total market share in 2018, due to increase in popularity of preoperative surgical planning software and surge in its adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases and increase in interest of healthcare professionals to utilize preoperative surgical planning software in the medical settings.

By Type (Off-premise and On-premise), Application (Orthopedic Surgery [General Orthopedic Surgery, Deformity Correction, Fracture Management, and Joint Reconstruction], Neurosurgery, Dental & Orthodontics Application, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Rehabilitation Centers)

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

