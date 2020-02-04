Global Market
Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Disclosing Latest Advancement 2017 to 2026 – Salesforce.com, IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Versium Inc., Oracle Corporation
Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market is accounted for $5.72 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $28.71 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include growth in demand for global consumer goods, need for comprehensive market analytics and increasing demand for cloud-based predictive analytics. However, data privacy and security concerns are restricting the market growth.
Predictive analytics is the practice of extracting information from existing data. It helps users determine and understand the buying patterns of customers, and predict future trends for an organization. Prescriptive analytics is another branch of advanced analytics, dedicated to obtaining the best course of action for a presented situation.
Amongst end user industries, the retail segment has a significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing competition, a wide array of product offerings, multiple touch points for customers, and increasing customer complexities enable retailers to use analytics. Retail Analytics helps firms target and reach out to new customers, forecast store traffic, and prevent theft and fraud.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. Globally emerging countries such as India and China constitute the growth of the consumer goods market due to the high penetration of internet and rapid urbanization.
Some of the key players in global prescriptive and predictive analytics market are Salesforce.com, IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Versium Inc., Oracle Corporation, Angoss Software Corporation, TIBCO, SAP SE, Angoss Software, Microsoft Corporation, Alteryx, Infor Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Zemantis, Teradata Corporation, Tableau, and Pegasystems.
Software-Systems Covered:
– Customer Relationship Management
– Decision Support Systems
– Fraud Detection Systems
– Data-Mining
– Performance Management Systems
– Risk Assessment and Management Systems
Deliveries Covered:
– Cloud Based
– On-Site
Types Covered:
– Behavioral Analytics
– Marketing Analytics
– Talent Analytics
– Collection Analytics
– Supply-Chain Analytics
– Other Types
Applications Covered:
– Finance
– Marketing & Sales
– Manufacturing
– Operations Management
– Supply-Chain Management
– Human Resource
End User Industries Covered:
– Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
– Information Technology & Telecommunication
– Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
– Retail
– Social Media & Entertainment
– Government & Defense
– Industrial
– Other End Use Industries
ENERGY
Functional Clothing Market Set To Witness An Uptick During 2020-2030
This research study on “Functional Clothing market” reports offers the comparative assessment of Functional Clothing market and consist of Historical data, Significance, statistical data, size & share, Market Price & Demand, Business overview, Market Analysis By Product and Market Trends by Key Players. This Functional Clothing Market is Segmented in two type on the basis of type of materials and end-users. It has global market covered in all the regions, ranging to that fundamental market, key trends and segmentation analysis are coated throughout Functional Clothing market report.
Sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share coated by Key Players such Top Players are:
- Adidas AG
- Asics
- Calvin Klein Inc.
- HanesBrands Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
- Icebreaker
- Jockey International Inc.
- MIZUNO Corporation
- Nike Inc.
- Puma SE
The analysts forecast the CAGR overall rate percentages of Global Functional Clothing Market to grow over the period 2020-2030. So this Functional Clothing Market report gives you Pre-planned Compound Annual rate of growth (CAGR) with different amount, During the Forecast Period, Market on Functional Clothing Report is estimated to register a CAGR of Definite value. Definitions, classifications, applications & Business overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials and requirement as per your choice also given by this Functional Clothing market Report.
Segmentation:
Global functional clothing market by type:
- Sportswear
- Footwear
- Socks
- Innerwear
Global functional clothing market by application:
- Water Resistant
- Anti-microbial
- Wicking
- Stain Resistant
ENERGY
Flatbed Digital Printer (Flatbed UV Printer) Market With Four Main Geographies And Their Countries
This research study on “Flatbed Digital Printer (Flatbed UV Printer) market” reports offers the comparative assessment of Flatbed Digital Printer (Flatbed UV Printer) market and consist of Historical data, Significance, statistical data, size & share, Market Price & Demand, Business overview, Market Analysis By Product and Market Trends by Key Players. This Flatbed Digital Printer (Flatbed UV Printer) Market is Segmented in two type on the basis of type of materials and end-users. It has global market covered in all the regions, ranging to that fundamental market, key trends and segmentation analysis are coated throughout Flatbed Digital Printer (Flatbed UV Printer) market report.
Sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share coated by Key Players such Top Players are:
- The Hewlett-Packard Company
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Canon Inc.
- Roland Corporation
- Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd.
- Samsung Group
- Brother Industries, Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Limited
- Konica Minolta, Inc.
- The RICOH Company, Ltd.
The analysts forecast the CAGR overall rate percentages of Global Flatbed Digital Printer (Flatbed UV Printer) Market to grow over the period 2020-2030. So this Flatbed Digital Printer (Flatbed UV Printer) Market report gives you Pre-planned Compound Annual rate of growth (CAGR) with different amount, During the Forecast Period, Market on Flatbed Digital Printer (Flatbed UV Printer) Report is estimated to register a CAGR of Definite value. Definitions, classifications, applications & Business overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials and requirement as per your choice also given by this Flatbed Digital Printer (Flatbed UV Printer) market Report.
Segmentation:
Global flatbed digital printer (flatbed UV printer) market by type:
- Four-color Ink Cartridges
- Six-color Ink Cartridges
- Eight-color Ink Cartridges
Global flatbed digital printer (flatbed UV printer) market by application:
- Printing Industry
- Ad Industry
- Construction Industry
ENERGY
Artificial Flowers Market Size: Opportunities, Current Trends And Industry Analysis By 2020-2030
This research study on “Artificial Flowers market” reports offers the comparative assessment of Artificial Flowers market and consist of Historical data, Significance, statistical data, size & share, Market Price & Demand, Business overview, Market Analysis By Product and Market Trends by Key Players. This Artificial Flowers Market is Segmented in two type on the basis of type of materials and end-users. It has global market covered in all the regions, ranging to that fundamental market, key trends and segmentation analysis are coated throughout Artificial Flowers market report.
Sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share coated by Key Players such Top Players are:
- Foshan Sanshui Yichang Artificial Flower Co Ltd.
- Dongguan Heng Xiang plant simulation Co.Ltd.
- Zhejiang Suqian Hollia Arts & Crafts Co. Ltd.
- Fusheng industrial Arts Co.Ltd.
- Nearly Natural Inc.
- Gold Eagle Co.
- Jasaco NV
- Ngar Tat Procuction Factory Ltd.
- Gifting Inc.
- Guangzhou Qihao Artificial Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd.
The analysts forecast the CAGR overall rate percentages of Global Artificial Flowers Market to grow over the period 2020-2030. So this Artificial Flowers Market report gives you Pre-planned Compound Annual rate of growth (CAGR) with different amount, During the Forecast Period, Market on Artificial Flowers Report is estimated to register a CAGR of Definite value. Definitions, classifications, applications & Business overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials and requirement as per your choice also given by this Artificial Flowers market Report.
Segmentation:
Global artificial flowers market by material type:
- Cotton
- Clay
- Latex
- Foam
- Nylon
- Leather
- Paper
- Satin
- Silk
- Soap
- Plastic
- Polyester
- Wax
- Glass
- procelain
Global artificial flowers market by application:
- Commercial
- Residential
