Pressure Bandages Revenue Growth Predicted by 2019-2027

Assessment of the Global Pressure Bandages Market

The recent study on the Pressure Bandages market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Pressure Bandages market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Pressure Bandages market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Pressure Bandages market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Pressure Bandages market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Pressure Bandages market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Pressure Bandages market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Pressure Bandages market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Pressure Bandages across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

key market players have adopted sound strategies like promotional campaigning and exhibitions. Long-term supply agreements with downstream players is the key differentiating strategy of companies operating in the global pressure bandages market.

Availability of expanded product lines along with growing adoption of products associated with advanced pressure bandages to boost the global market during the forecast period

To grab maximum market share, leading companies in the global pressure bandages market have started introducing new and expanded line of products. Since the past few years, the focus of pressure bandages manufacturers has shifted towards the introduction of advanced wound management treatment protocols. These advanced products have the ability to absorb moisture, thereby increasing the chances of healing the wound in a speedy manner.

The risk of developing vascular diseases is high among the obese population due to the pressure exerted by the weight of the body on various organs. The use of pressure bandage products is high among the obese population to protect themselves from venous disease. An increasing obese population across the globe is another factor fuelling the demand for pressure bandages.

Government spending on healthcare services has increased in the last few years. The adoption of pressure bandages has been growing among North America’s population. This factor is driving revenue growth of the pressure bandages market. Increasing incidents of chronic wounds especially in the U.S. is the result of a growing ageing population. In the year 2015, it was observed that in the U.S alone, around 72% patients were hospitalised owing to the presence of pressure ulcers. Rising cases of leg or foot ulcer and venous or pressure ulcers is further likely to propel the growth of the global market for pressure bandages.

High demand for low-frequency dressing change in acute care settings to act as a restraint in the growth of the global pressure bandages market

The usage of cotton gauze, which is a traditional wound management product has reduced of late, as compared to other synthetic products in acute care settings. Due to the possibility of contamination of the wound, caregivers prefer less frequent dressings. This particular factor is creating a negative impact on the worldwide market for pressure bandages. Also, people in certain regions are less aware about the treatment of foot ulcer, pressure ulcer and venous ulcer. People also tend to neglect the usage of bandages, which is the most important component of the treatment. A lack of awareness is likely to hamper the growth of the global pressure bandages market.

An increasing use of long stretch bandages by sportspersons is expected to fuel demand during the period of assessment

Of the different product types, short stretch bandages dominated the pressure bandages market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, with an attractiveness index of 0.6, the multi-layer compression systems segment is expected to remain the least attractive segment in the global market in revenue terms during projected period. The long stretch bandages segment is the fastest growing product type with a CAGR of 3.4% registered during the assessed period. One of the important factors boosting revenue growth of long stretch bandages is an increase in musculoskeletal injuries worldwide. Long stretch bandages provide constant pressure and constrict the veins. These bandages also prevent superficial blood clots in the treatment of phlebothrombosis and are hence popular especially among sportspersons.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Pressure Bandages market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Pressure Bandages market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Pressure Bandages market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Pressure Bandages market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Pressure Bandages market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Pressure Bandages market establish their foothold in the current Pressure Bandages market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Pressure Bandages market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Pressure Bandages market solidify their position in the Pressure Bandages market?

