Pressure Infusor Market Key Growth Drivers, Current, Upcoming Industry Trends & Top Key Players Analysis 2017 – 2025

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Coil Coatings market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Coil Coatings market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Coil Coatings market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Coil Coatings market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Coil Coatings market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Coil Coatings market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Coil Coatings Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Key Trends

Rapid urbanization and industrialization are the crucial factors that augment the demand for coil coatings. Coil coatings offer protection to equipment from UV radiation, pollution, grit, and variation in temperature, invariably boosting the market growth. In addition, due to its low volatile organic carbon content (VOC), several developed regions demand for coil coatings, thereby supplementing the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing non-residential construction spending worldwide is projected to drive the market.

On the contrary, expensive raw materials required for coil coatings and technology are likely to act as an obstacle for the market growth. Also, rising demand for metal substitutes such as polycarbonates that are highly engineered plastics will add to the market growth woes.

Global Coil Coatings Market: Market Potential

In a recent development, the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance to NEI Corporation on two patent applications – one for an adhesion promoting surface treatment and other for a highly durable hydrophobic coating. These patents will go a long way in enhancing the company’s standing in terms of patents pertaining to abrasion resistant, self-healing, and superhydrophobic coatings. With the grant of seven patents and the introduction of coating product assortments, NEI's intensive efforts to develop and implement practical, multi-functional protective coatings are now finally bearing fruit.

POSCO Coated & Color Steel Co. (C&C), which is involved in the manufacture and sale of coated steel sheets, will multiply its production facilities for color steel sheets. In February 2017, the company announced its decision to establish a Pohang color steel continuous coating facility with an estimated investment of 39 billion won (US$34.08 mn).

Global Coil Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global coil coatings market is led by North America and this region promises to hold its dominant position over the forecast period. The key driver for this region’s growth is the upcoming non-residential construction industry post economic crises. In addition, the demand for automobiles and appliances including dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers, microwave ovens, and dryers in this region is excessively high. All of these require coil coatings, hence furthering the growth of the market.

The strong growth of regional end-user industries has led to the market growth in Asia Pacific. Moreover, industry giants such as The Valspar Corporation, AkzoNobel, and PPG Industries, Inc. have shifted their market development efforts towards Asia Pacific in order to meet growing product demand and maximize profits in the region.

Global Coil Coatings Market: Competitive Analysis

The Dow Chemical Company, The Valspar Corporation, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., and Nippon Paint Co. Ltd are some of the leading players operating in the global coil coatings market.

The global market for coil coatings is highly consolidated. The established participants are always on a look out to improve their reach and provide solutions to global customers through strong global distribution and sales channels.

Global Coil Coatings Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

