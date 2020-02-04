Global Market
Pressure Relief Devices and Hi-tech Device Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future
Covering the growth of the Pressure Relief Devices and Hi-tech Device Market in regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa region, the research analysts at Kenneth Research have compiled a study in order to understand the latest industry trends and opportunities that are expected to influence the expansion of the market over the next ten years. The detailed report encloses the information on production, demand and consumer analysis related to overall consumption of the product.
The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Pressure Relief Devices and Hi-tech Device Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Pressure Relief Devices and Hi-tech Device Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.
Market Overview
The global Pressure Relief Devices and Hi-tech Device market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Pressure Relief Devices and Hi-tech Device by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Kinetic Bed
Dynamic Air Therapy Bed
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
ArjoHuntleigh
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc
Stryker Corporation
Paramount Bed Holdings
Covidien plc
Apex Medical
Axis Medical and Rehabilitation
Drive Medical
Jiangsu Dengguan Medical Treatment Instrument
Sequoia Healthcare District
Young Won Medical
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Home using
Hospital using
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Competitive Analysis:
The Pressure Relief Devices and Hi-tech Device Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.
Key points covered in this report:
• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.
• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.
• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.
• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.
Software Define Radio Market Key Opportunities and Challenges – Forencis Research
The Global Software Defined Radio Market is estimated to reach USD 21.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.5%, says forencis research (FSR). Software Defined Radio (SDR) also known as software radio is a system used for transmitting information wirelessly by means of electromagnetic radiations. Based on software-defined radio wireless communication protocol, it uses software on embedded or computer systems instead of using hardware components. One of the major advantages of SDR is that it can be easily reprogrammed and reconfigured through software which helps to configure radio according to the requirement of end-users. Software defined radio is cost-effective technology with various advantages such as the reduction in development cost, time and cost of maintenance & operations, along with automatic software up-gradation amongst others.
Software Defined Radio Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Lower Production Cost and High Performance
In recent years’ software defined radio has been advanced significantly owing to the need for advancement form various end-use industries. Advancement in hardware states that cost has been reduced while rising the performance level, which provides better access to the system to the end-users. Moreover, as the system is been manufactured on the basis of software, the development cost is being reduced. In addition to this, bug fixing in the system is done when the radio is in service, which in turn helps to reduce the cost of operation and maintenance. Furthermore, the software up-gradation is automatically done and new features are ben added. Thus, lower production cost with higher performance has surged the growth of product market.
- Increasing Military Spending on Communication
Military communication is dependent on clarity, adaptability, and speed. The discrepancy in any form of military communication will have dire consequences. The military has been using software defined radio technology for enabling reuse of hardware and updating signal waveform as required. Software defined radio not only provide standard two-way communication but also offers wireless nodes, provides low latency point to point wireless links, and engages the different number of the device. Owing to these features, military sectors are investing in the development of software defined radio which may drive the growth of the market.
Market Challenges:
- To Ensure Interoperability of Different Communication Technologies
Technological advancement helps to improve the capabilities of software defined radio by ensuring connectivity in various territories which contributes towards situational awareness. The use of different technologies such as satellite communications, cellular, tactical radios, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), time-division multiplexing (TDM), and amongst others has led to compatibility issues. Thus, the use of different types of modems has led to interoperability issues, which is projected to hamper the market growth.
Software Defined Radio Market: Key Segments
- Based on Type: Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS), Cognitive Radio, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), and General Purpose Radio
- Based on Component:Software, Transmitter, Receiver, and Others
- Based on Platform: Airborne, Naval, Space,and Land
- On the basis of Application:Military, Space Communication, Telecommunication, Research & Development, Amateur Radio, and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Global Software Defined Radio Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Software Defined Radio Market, by Type
- Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS)
- Cognitive Radio
- Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
- General Purpose Radio
Software Defined Radio Market, by Component
- Software
- Transmitter
- Receiver
- Others
Software Defined Radio Market, by Platform
- Land
- Airborne
- Space
- Naval
Software Defined Radio Market, by Application
- Military
- Space Communication
- Telecommunication
- Research & Development
- Amateur Radio
- Others
Software Defined Radio Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Personal Care Ingredients Market Moving Toward 2024 With New Procedures By Forencis Research
The Global Personal Care Ingredients Market is estimated to reach USD 12.7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.8 %. Personal Care Ingredients are raw materials used in the manufacturing of personal care products. They enhance the collagen production, fight inflammation, oppose glycation, free radical damage, and impart similar other properties to the application areas. Active Ingredients and Inactive Ingredients are two major types of Personal Care Ingredients. Inactive ingredients provide physical and process able properties while active ingredients impart active properties to a product that results in long term benefits upon application. The Personal Care Ingredient market is governed by an emphasis on product differentiation and value addition through increased R&D expenditure.
Personal Care Ingredients Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Growing Demand for Multifunctional Ingredients and Excipients
Multifunctional ingredients help to optimize multifunctional personal care formulations while fulfilling the need of both consumers and manufacturers. The multifunctional products consist of both active as well as specialty chemicals. The active multifunctional ingredients can provide more than one particular function at a time. For instance, the blemish balm (BB) creams offer multifunctional benefits and aligning skincare with makeup coverage. However, increasing consumer expectations with respect to product advancement have surged the demand for multifunctional personal care products. For example, two in one shampoo, body wash with moisturizer and similar other products are expected to drive the demand for multifunctional ingredients.
Hence, the growing demand for multifunctional ingredients and excipients is expected to drive the personal care ingredients market during the forecast period.
- Growing Awareness of Men’s Grooming Products
Men nowadays are more focused on wellness, health, and style and tend to invest more in personal grooming. Companies have involved in developing a wide range of products that address a variety of men’s functional concerns. Moreover, the growth of online retail for personal care products has boosted the growth of men’s grooming where most of the young population prefer buying personal products online.
Thus, the emergence of conscious male consumers is expected to boost the market growth in male-focused grooming products during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- Threat of Pseudo Products
The beauty products industry is massive and involves products from teeth whitening toothpaste to expensive shampoos. However, there is a presence of established players along with the local players within this market. Products manufactured from original raw materials are expensive and are not affordable to people with lower incomes. Thus, some players forge the product which may be less costly but can hamper human health.
Personal Care Ingredients Market: Key Segments
- On the basis of Raw Material: Emulsifiers, Surfactants, Emollients, Rheology Control Agent, Conditioning Polymer, UV Absorber, and Others
- Based on Product Type: Natural, Organic andSynthetic
- Key Segments by Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup, and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Global Personal Care Ingredients Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Raw Materials
- Emulsifiers
- Emollients
- Surfactants
- Conditioning Polymer
- Rheology Control Agent
- UV Absorbers
- Others
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Product Type
- Synthetic
- Natural
- Organic
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Application
- Skin Care
- Oral Care
- Hair Care
- Makeup
- Others
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Diesel Particulate Filter Market Explosive Growth in the Near Future
The Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market is estimated to reach USD 22.3 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.7 %. Diesel particulate filter (DPF) is a device which filters harmful carbon particles from the engine exhaust and prevents them from reaching to the environment. This is mainly used to reduce emissions from diesel vehicles. This filter is designed to capture and retain the exhaust soot until it is emptied or burned through a process which is called as regeneration. This process completely burns off the collected soot in the filter and reduces harmful emission. DPF can be maintained properly when it fully able to regenerate itself. Diesel Particulate Filters are fitted to meet emission regulations and it is an offence to use a vehicle that no longer complies with the emission standards.
Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Strict Emission Regulations for Controlling Air Pollution
Stringent emission regulations are introduced as there is a need to protect the environment and reduce the black clouds which is generated due to emissions released from diesel vehicles. European Union has imposed mandates to meet a certain Euro emissions standard for production of new car. The aim of emissions standards is to reduce harmful emissions like Nitrogen oxides (NOx), Carbon monoxide (CO), Hydrocarbons (HC) and Particulate matter (PM). Rise in pollution caused by emission of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) is generating higher demand for Diesel Particulate Filter. As per report published by European Parliament, 72% of total CO2 emissions of the European Union comes from automotive vehicles. Hence to reduce the emission of poisonous gases, strict emission regulations are made which drives the DPF market during the forecast period.
- Rising Demand for Durable Automotive Components
Durability is the crucial aspect for any automotive vehicle, where, it defines the life of the component that can work with highest efficiency. In case of the filters, the durability is even more important as it helps in purifying the gases released by the vehicles which contains hazardous compounds for a longer time span. However, DPF has to be used and if it gets congested, it can be cleaned by black flushing with air which can extend the life of DPF which drives the market during next five years.
Market Restraints:
- High Maintenance Cost
Diesel Particulate filter needs to be properly cleaned and looked after if blockage builds up. It can cause irreparable damage to the exhaust system resulting in massive repair cost and harmful particulate matter entering the environment. Filters requires maintenance and servicing as it gets congested. Maintenance of DPF units can cost many thousands of dollars which is an extremely expensive exercise. This is one of the factor expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.
Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Key Segments
- By Regeneration Method: Active Regeneration, Passive Regeneration
and Forced Regeneration
- On the basis of Material: Cordierite, Silicon Carbide (SiC), Aluminum Titanate (Al2TiO5) and
- By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV).
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Regeneration Method
- Active Regeneration
- Passive Regeneration
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Material
- Cordierite
- Silicon Carbide (SiC)
- Aluminum Titanate (Al2TiO5)
- Others
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
