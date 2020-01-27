Pressure Relief Devices Market 2019 | Global Forecast 2026 | Major Players BSN medical, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd, ArjoHuntleigh

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market Size, by Type (Low-Tech Devices, High-Tech Devices), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Long-term Care Centers) & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, country, product, application and market size and their forecast from 2019-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies.

Pressure relief devices are medical devices used to reduce pressure at specific points caused by the patient’s body weight when he or she sits or rests on the bed. These devices are filled with air, water, gel, or foam to minimize the pressure ulcers.

The global pressure relief devices market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Rise in geriatric population and obesity is the major factor driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of pressure relief devices may hamper the market growth in the review period.

The global pressure relief devices market is segmented on the basis type, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, it is divided into low-tech devices, high-tech devices. On the basis of end-user, it is classified as hospitals, clinics, and long-term care centers. Based on region, it is studied across North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Pressure Relief Devices Market are –

BSN medical, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd, ArjoHuntleigh, Invacare Corporation, Talley Group Ltd, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Acelity L.P. Inc., GE Healthcare.

On the basis of type:

Low-Tech Devices

High-Tech Devices

On the basis of end-user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Long-term Care Centers

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Executive Summary

Introduction

Research Methodology

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market Overview

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market, by Type

5.1. Global Pressure Relief Devices Market, Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.2. Global Pressure Relief Devices Market, by Low-Tech Devices, 2015-2026

5.2.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.3. Global Pressure Relief Devices Market, by High-Tech Devices, 2015-2026

5.3.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

Continued…………

