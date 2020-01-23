Pressure Sensor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 to 2029

India Floor Coatings Market accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX by 2026, registering a CAGR of XX %.

India Floor Coatings Market

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding floor coatings market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in India flooring market.

Increase in demand from end users such as commercial, industrial, and residential. Favorable governmental initiatives such as “Make in India” and rise in investment in infrastructural development increase the importance of floor coatings. In addition, economic development drives urbanization and industrialization, which has positive impact on the floor coatings market. Growth in commercial activities, such as construction of new hotels and restaurants provide significant growth opportunities for the floor coating market in India. Along with the healthy growth rate maintained by industrialization, the buoyant urban infrastructure scenario is good news.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27951/

Epoxy segment has gained popularity in the Indian market as they exhibit abrasion, slippage, spillage, heat, and chemical resistance, hence is dominating the India floor coating market. Epoxy floor coatings is applied remains seamless, antistatic, and is easy to maintain. Epoxy coatings is used on floors for commercial buildings, walkways, even on walls or ceilings at times, and most commonly on garage floors. Many facilities is experiencing the benefits of epoxy flooring for commercial or industrial buildings such as manufacturing plants, warehouses, pharmaceutical buildings, food or beverage plants, even laboratories.

Two component (2K) segment dominated the market in 2017. Two component floor coatings offers unique mechanical properties, superior weather resistance, high chemical resistance, and enables rapid curing and could withstand high temperatures when cured and thus can be applied at nearly any temperature. This in turn increases the adoption of two component coating in industrial applications. Two component floor coating offers resistant to vibration, shock, ability to withstand thermal cycling, gap filling capabilities, strong adhesion to similar and dissimilar substrates, even stress distribution, long-term durability and is easy to apply.

Mortar segment dominated the market in 2017, owing to its low cost and high strength. This in turn increased the adoption of mortar floor structure for outdoor walls. While, residential segment dominated the market in 2017, owing to construction of new residential spaces. This in turn increased the adoption of floor coatings for residential construction.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/27951/

Scope of India Floor Coatings Market

India Floor Coatings Market, by Binder:

• Epoxy

• Thermoplastic

• Thermoset

• Others

India Floor Coatings Market, by Coating Component

• One Component (1K)

• Two Component (2K)

• Three Component (3K)

India Floor Coatings Market, by Floor Structure

• Wood

• Terrazzo

• Mortar

• Others

India Floor Coatings Market, End User:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Akema S.A.

• Asian Paints Ltd.

• Berger Paints India Limited

• DowDuPont

• Flowcrete India Pvt. Ltd.

• Indigo Paint

• Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

• Sika Industries Ltd

• 3M

• Sherwin-Williams company

• PPG Industries

• Conpro Chemicals

• Carbolink India Pvt. Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

India Floor Coatings Market

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of India Floor Coatings Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/india-floor-coatings-market/27951/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com