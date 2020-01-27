Pressure Transmitters Market Future Scope Competitive Analysis and Revenue till 2025

Global Nanowire Battery Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Nanowire battery technology, which usages nanowire in order to proliferate the surface area of its electrodes. They offer good strain relaxation and superior interface control which also provides an improved lifecycle.

Increasing adoption of the consumer electronic devices like cell phones, laptops, wearable devices across the globe and increasing demand for advanced medical applications and devices are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global nanowire battery market. Additionally, the growing consumption of TVs, remote controllers, notebooks, laptops, and electric cars and bikes are expected to increase the demand for nanowire battery. Low manufacturing cost convoluted in manufacturing nanowire products and its lightweight properties is expected to boost the market growth. Currently, the nanowire battery product is also found in the application area like drone and marine batteries.

On the other hand, expansion occurs when charged and it acts as a restraining factor for the global nanowire battery market.

With the commercialization of lithium-ion batteries, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are becoming widespread power sources for portable devices, which are used in daily life.

The energy density of lithium-ion batteries has risesd rapidly in recent years on the other hand, it still cannot meet the growing needs. The Li-S and Li-air batteries look like to be the most promising battery technologies, which is expected to provide enhanced energy storage capability. These factors are expected to increase demand for Li-S and Li-air battery technologies across the globe during the forecast period.

By material, the silicon segment is expected to share significant growth in the global nanowire battery market. The silicon material has emerged as the most favorable anode material owing to its features like high charge retention capacity, low discharge capacity, and low cost. The material empowers fast charging and lasts longer than lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, increasing electric mobility and miniaturization of consumer electronics has formed a requirement for advanced energy storage for batteries. Nanostructured silicon has developed as the favorable anode material owing to its high theoretical charge retention capacity, which is ten times more than traditional graphite.

The medical devices segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR in the global nanowire battery market during the forecast period. Currently, the adoption of new technologies is increasing in the healthcare industry. Innovative battery-operated medical devices like pacemakers and hearing aids are expected to design in a way to improve the overall health and well-being of their users. Additionally, implantable devices, which usages lithium-ion batteries as power sources, present a considerable number of safety issues to the patients. The need to replace lithium-ion batteries for implantable devices are increasing owing to its features like lighter, safer, and which have more energy density

Geographically, the North America region is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global nanowire market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the presence of global players in the U.S. and Canada. The rising significance of nanotechnology and the growing need to conserve energy are expected to boost the market growth in the region.

The capability of nanowire battery to hold a large amount of charge for a more significant period makes it an attractive alternative to lithium-ion batteries in the near future. Key players in this sector are planning to launch silicon, germanium, transition metal oxides, and gold-based nanowire batteries during the forecast period. The increasing demand for batteries with great charge retention capacity, growing expenditure on R&D activities by automotive key players and rapid expansion of the consumer electronics industry are the major factors driving the growth of the global nanowire battery market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global nanowire battery market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global nanowire battery market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Nanowire Battery Market

Global Nanowire Battery Market, By Components

• Common Cathode Materials

 Lithium Iron Phosphate

 Lithium Cobalt Oxide

 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium

• Common Anode Materials

• Electrolytes

• Separators

• Other Materials

Global Nanowire Battery Market, By Material

• Silicon

• Germanium

• Transition Metal Oxides

• Gold

Global Nanowire Battery Market, By Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Aviation

• Energy

• Medical Devices

Global Nanowire Battery Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Nanowire Battery Market

• Amprius Inc.

• Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.

• Panasonic

• Novarials Corporation

• Boston Power Inc.

• Ambri Inc.

• Lithium Werks

• Alveo Energy Inc.

• Targray

• Samsung SDI

• Enevate

• Oned Material

• Imprint energy Inc.

• Nexeon

• NEI Corporation

• Quantumscape Corporation.

• XG Sciences

• EnerDel Inc.

• LG Chem

• Prieto Battery Inc.

• ACS Materials

• Xilectric Inc.

