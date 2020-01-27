Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe Market Size, Share & Demand By Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Existing Services, Growth & Forecast By 2025

The ‘Farm Tire Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also includes competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global farm tire market based on their 2016 revenues and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the farm tire market across the world.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The global players profiled in the global farm tire market include Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Michelin, Mitas Tires Global Inc., TBC Corp., Titan International, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., and Pirelli & C. S.P.A.

The global farm tire market is segmented as below:

Global Farm Tire Market, By Tire Type

Bias

Radial

Global Farm Tire Market, By Application

Tractors

Harvesters

Others (Combines, Sprayers, Trailers etc.)

Global Farm Tire Market, By Equipment Horse Power

0-80 HP

81-200 HP

Global Farm Tire Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Australia New Zealand Indonesia Taiwan Malaysia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



