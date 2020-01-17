Privacy Management Software Market Overview, Growth, Key Players, Market Size, Types and Application, Organization Size by regions from 2019 to 2027

There has been constant advancements in the Privacy Management Software Market. For instance, in 2019 OneTrust works with Adobe to reveal new mobile tools to encourage marketing and privacy professionals in understanding potential privacy risks and opportunities. The new Mobile App Privacy Health Check offers deeper vision into the technologies which they are utilizing to power the customer’s mobile experiences.”

The global privacy management software market is accounted to US$ 521.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2019 2027, to account to US$ 1,585.9 Mn by 2027.

ThePrivacy Management Software Markethas recently witnessed a significant adoption in European countries such as UK, France, Italy, and others. The growth in adoption of the privacy management software is attributed to several factors such as Changing regulations and Norms in favor of market growth and growing awareness towards data privacy among consumers.

Company Profiles

AvePoint, Inc.

BigID, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Nymity Inc.

OneTrust, LLC

Protiviti Inc.

RSA Security LLC

LogicGate, Inc.

SureCloud

TrustArc Inc.

Europe is anticipated to be the fastest growing market and North America is to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period in the privacy management software market. The European Commission released a guide for small- and medium-sized enterprises to help them comply with the upcoming EU General Data Protection Regulation. The European Commission also advises SMEs on what they must do to abide by the rules, including gathering consent, communicating with data subjects, implementing data protection by design, and advising companies on whether they need a data protection officer. The overall Compliance Management spending recorded by European region in the year 2018 was over US$ 107.9 Mn, which is expected to fuel privacy management software market in this region.

Improved accountability for ensuring data security With snow balling volume and prominence of data that the modern information system maintains, privacy and security breach pose an augmenting threat not only to users, but also to system operators and designers. The organizations are thriving for the software that would enable them to implement their tasks without too much interference, however in case of misbehavior the software must be capable of hold the user accountable. The rising demand for accountability is therefore enforcing the organizations to adopt privacy management software that would allow them to maximize their autonomy and capture their accountability. This will drive the privacy management software market in the forecast period.

Since the formal introduction of GDPR, the privacy management software market has already seen other regions move to instate their own legislation, including California, South America and Asia Pacific. Although many of the proposed drafts and new regulations are less stringent than GDPR. In an ideal world, culture of international business would lead to an international standard for data privacy. Instead, on the global stage, the privacy management software market is most likely foresee enforcement shaping how international companies go about approaching data privacy in their business practices. Some of the companies in the landscape have been working as best they can to apply the tightest standards on a global basis, providing that benefit to all. Others are projected to risk-assess and act by region, while remaining might continue to pay lip-service to the regulation due to the limited number of cases where significant penalties were enforced. This trend anticipates the growth of privacy management software market in the forecast period.

The global privacy management software market by industrial vertical was led by BFSI industry segment. Other material considered in the privacy management software market includes Telecommunication & IT, BFSI, Government & Defense, and others.

The privacy management software market by application is segmented into Compliance Management, Risk Management, Reporting & Analytics, and Others. Privacy compliance software has evolved to be an invaluable tool in generating effective privacy programs that encapsulated several privacy laws and regulations. Also, the privacy concern among the consumers has have also impacted their confidence and trust over the organizations catering to them. Furthermore, people are beginning to understand that their data is vulnerable to be shared without their consent they are demanding the organizations to take the accountability of securing their data and stay in line with the new privacy regulations are expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the key players in privacy management software market.

