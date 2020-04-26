Probiotics Market 2019 – Growth Analysis, Increasing Demand, Future Outlook and Top Key Players Ganeden, Inc, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Nestle S.A, Probi AB, Protexin, and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of the Probiotics Market with detailed market segmentation by ingredient, end-use, application, distribution channel, and geography. The global probiotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading probiotics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the probiotics market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- BioGaia AB, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Danone S.A., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ganeden, Inc, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Nestle S.A, Probi AB, Protexin, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

The key factors driving the probiotics market are rising demand from the functional food and dietary supplements industry and increasing health consciousness among consumers. Strong scientific evidence for disease treatment and auxiliary health benefits provided including curing intestinal inflammation, urogenital infection and bad gut bacteria treatment should facilitate the probiotics product demand globally. However, factors such as strict international quality standards and regulations for probiotic products and high research and development costs for developing new probiotic strains act as a threat to probiotic market growth. A ban on the use of antibiotics and growth promoters in Europe leads to a high demand for probiotics as an alternative which further provides a developing opportunity for the market players over the forecast period.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the probiotics market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Probiotics are live bacteria that are useful for the digestive system. They are also called as good microorganisms and promote human health when consumed in enough quantities. Probiotic are useful in preventing and treating inflammatory conditions, such as pouchitis, inflammatory bowel diseases, and chronic stomach inflammation. It also helps in treating constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, acid reflux, spastic colon, and reducing the recurrence of the bladder and colorectal cancer. Probiotics produce vitamins such as B6, B12, and K2, and aid the absorption of minerals such as iron, calcium, and magnesium. Thus, they are called as new vitamins.

The report analyzes factors affecting the probiotics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the probiotics market in these regions.

