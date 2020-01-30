Processed Meat Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2018 to 2028

Processed Meat Market – From Fact.MR’s Viewpoint

FMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the Processed Meat Market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end users, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect. This Processed Meat Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2018 to 2028 as the forecast timeframe.

Competitive Landscape

This section in the Fact.MR study aids readers to comprehend information about critical developments in the processed meat market along with insightful information about the growth of the leading processed meat manufacturers in the market. The report features a complete list of leading stakeholders in the processed meat market and provides useful information about recent developments in the winning strategies of leading players in the processed meat market.

Processed meat market players mentioned in the report are JBS SA, Tyson Foods, Inc., Harim Co Ltd., WH Group, Hormel Food Corporation, Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., BRF, Smithfield Foods, Inc., Danish Crown A/S, and Lotte Foods, Inc.

Key Developments

Tyson Foods Inc., an American multinational corporation and a leading manufacturer of processed meat products, recently acquired six processing plants of Keystone Foods for US$ 2.16 billion in cash to expand its value-added protein capabilities. Keystone Foods is a leading supplier of processed meat products, such as port, beef, and chicken, and has a strong network of quick-service restaurant chains, as well as retail and convenience store channels, which will help Tyson Foods to gain momentum in the processed meat market.The company also announced thestart a US$ 300 million high-tech poultry meat processing plant in in western Tennessee to expand production of pre-packaged trays of fresh chicken to retail store chains in the region.

The Harim Company, a South Korean manufacturer of processed meat, announced that it has collaborated with Marel Poultry, a leading supplier of poultry processing equipment, and it will soon install four new Marel Poultry processing lines to modernize its meat processing facilities in Iksan, South Korea. The company is planning to incorporate advanced technologies to perform various meat processing operations, such as defeathering, scalding, chilling, and evisceration.

WH Group Ltd. – a Chinese food company and world’s leading supplier of pork – recently announced that its subsidiary company Smithfield Foods, Inc. acquired Clougherty Packing LLC, to be in line with its plans to strengthen its supply chain and sales network and processed meat product portfolio. Another leading processed meat product manufacturer, Hormel Foods Corporation recently launched a new product line of dry seasoned loin fillets in the U.S., to further expand its ‘The Always Tender’ line of pork tenderloins, pork loin fillets, and pork roasts.

Definition

Processed meat are a type of meat products on which a series of operations and processes are performed to prolong their shelf life, improve characteristics, such as taste, flavor, and outer appearance, and reduce the time or efforts spent in performing culinary procedures on them before consumption.

According to the World Health Organization, processed meat is any kind of meat that has been transformed artificially through various processes such as fermentation, salting, smoking, or curing. Most processed meat contain poultry meat, beef, pork, and sheep meat. Sausages, hot dog, biltong, and corned beef are some of the most popular examples of processed meat.

