Processed Superfruits Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2026

Market segmentation

By Form

Liquid

Frozen

Powder

Canned

By Application

Food

Beverages

Cosmetics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Powder form segment likely to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period

The Powder segment accounted for US$ 26.84 Bn in 2015 and this is estimated to reach US$ 28.21 Bn by the end of 2016, reflecting a growth rate of 5.1%. The Liquid segment is anticipated to reach 94,207 tons in volume by the end of 2026, registering a volume CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Beverages application segment likely to account for the highest market share between 2016 and 2026

The Beverages segment is anticipated to account for a market share of 65.8% of the global processed superfruits market by the end of 2016. The Food segment is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 20.75 Bn by 2026 and register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

APEJ market slated to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period

The APEJ processed superfruits market is estimated to reach 3,422,838 tons in terms of volume by the end of 2026, registering a healthy volume CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In 2015, the North America processed superfruits market was valued at US$ 10.52 Bn, which has been estimated to reach US$ 11.11 Bn by 2016 end, reflecting a growth rate of 5.6%. The Latin America processed superfruits market accounted for US$ 4,043.8 Mn in 2015, and is estimated to increase to US$ 4,268.2 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a growth rate of 5.6%. The Japan processed superfruits market is anticipated to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 94.7 Mn in 2016 over 2015.

Global processed superfruits market players are adopting robust growth strategies to compete in the market

Symrise AG, SunOpta Inc., Kerry Group plc, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Del Monte Pacific Limited, Ocean Spray Cranberry Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Uren Food Group Limited, and Frutarom Industries Ltd. are some of the top companies operating in the global processed superfruits market. Leading companies dominating the global processed superfruits market are focussing on diversifying their product portfolio and expanding their businesses in emerging markets through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global Processed Superfruits market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Processed Superfruits market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.

