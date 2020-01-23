Product Innovation and Technological Advancements to Aid the Growth of the Bonded Magnet Market 2017 – 2025

The global Bonded Magnet market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Bonded Magnet market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

Segmentation

Based on product type, global apheresis market is segmented into devices and disposables. Disposables segment which include membrane filtration columns, centrifugation bowls, tubing for blood transfer to and from patient and other disposables. This segment is estimated to dominate the global apheresis market during the forecast period. Based on applications, global apheresis market is segmented into renal diseases, neurology, hematology, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases and others. Renal diseases applications are wide and include therapeutic plasma exchange, platelet apheresis and many other apheresis procedures. Neurology applications of apheresis are evidence based and are highly accepted. Other application segments includes rare diseases such as babesiosis and overdose of venoms, diabetes and dermatology diseases. By procedure type, global apheresis market is segmented into plasmapheresis, photopheresis, LDL apheresis, plateletpheresis, leukapheresis, erythrocytapheresis and others. Plasmapheresis is most widely donor and therapeutic apheresis procedure and is projected to dominate the global apheresis market. Other segment of apheresis procedure include procedure such as lymphapheresis, hemopoietic stem cell extraction, and other apheresis procedures.

Based on technology, global apheresis market is segmented into centrifugation and membrane filtration. Centrifugation based apheresis systems are widely used in North America and Europe region. These systems are more efficient and offer modularity in performing therapeutic apheresis procedures which is projected to drive growth for this segment. By end-user, global apheresis market is segmented into hospitals and blood collection centers. Blood collection centers are further classified into public and private blood collection centers. Public blood collection centers are projected to hold largest share in global apheresis market. Rise in demand for therapeutic apheresis procedure is expected to increase apheresis base in hospitals across the globe.

Global Apheresis Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Based on geography, global apheresis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest market for apheresis and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The U.S. contributed largest share in North America apheresis market in 2016. Asia Pacific region is projected to grow exponentially during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. High prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging markets such as China and India is likely to propel this growth. Europe is projected to hold prominent share in global apheresis market and grow at strong CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Terumo Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Cerus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., NIKKISO CO., LTD., Therakos, Inc., and Medica S.p.A.

The global apheresis market has been segmented as follows:

Global Apheresis Market, by Product Type

Devices

Disposables

Global Apheresis Market, by Application

Renal diseases

Neurology

Hematology

Cancer

Autoimmune disease

Cardiovascular diseases

Others (e.g. Fibrosis, Diabetes, etc.)

Global Apheresis Market, by Procedure

Plasmapheresis

Photopheresis

LDL-apheresis

Plateletpheresis

Leukapheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

Others (e.g. lymphapheresis, extracorporeal immunoadsorption, etc.)

Global Apheresis Market, by Technology

Centrifugation

Membrane Filtration

Global Apheresis Market, by End-User

Hospitals

Blood Collection Centers

Public

Private

Global Apheresis Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

