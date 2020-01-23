Product Innovation and Technological Advancements to Aid the Growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management Market 2018 – 2028

The global Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management market. The Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Trends and Opportunities

Government laws and activities in the field of smart transportation systems have advanced the improvement of vehicle network technologies and are accordingly anticipated that would energize wide reception of IoT innovation in the forthcoming years. Moreover, developing demand for risk free activities, lower emission, and low energy utilization is foreseen to support the use of IoT fleet management.

Execution of IoT innovation gives various advantages, for example, safety and security, and monitoring. In any case, for it to work consistently, it needs powerful framework. Absence of proper infrastructure, particularly in developing nations, for example, Mexico and India, is one of the significant difficulties for market players. Additionally, concerns identified with information protection and information security can block the scope of development of the market.

Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management Market: Market Analysis

In the age of the Internet of Things (IoT), fleet has a chance to increase extraordinary attention into the activities of drivers and their vehicles, on account of cell phones and associated vehicles. Over 33% of fleet management professionals reviewed said they do not have the capacity to conveniently speak with individuals from their associations' fund offices, keeping them from informing about the figures of fleet expenditure. With most fleet professionals recognizing that cost lessening is a major issue for their organizations' finance employees, an absence of communication on how much expenses is caused by fleet department and savings uncovers a crack in their capacity to delivery on priority.

Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the global market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Among these, Europe and North America held biggest combined market share in 2016 and are foreseen to lead the race along a solid development track. Be that as it may, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are expected to emerge as more lucrative regions.

North America will witness critical development in market in coming years. Expanding sales of commercial vehicles in the area are adding to the development of the territorial market. Solid advent of fleet management suppliers, for example, Trimble, Fleetmatics, Zonar Systems, Telogis, Omnitracs, and Verizon Network fleet will additionally boost the regional market.

The European Commission has been working with its various states and nations to improve on IoT. Nations, for example, Ireland and the U.K. are among the main adopters of fleet management arrangements.

Asia Pacific is probably going to be the quickest developing area during the forecast duration. Increasing popularity of smart gadgets, combined with development in vehicle deals, will drive the territorial market. The district is exceptionally price-sensitive, in any case, has gigantic scope of growth.

Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management Market: Vendor Landscape

Leading firms have surged the investments on R&D activities so as to come up with advanced solutions and to achieve an edge over their competitors. Key players operating in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T, Verizon, IBM, Trimble Inc., Tomtom International BV, Telefónica, Sierra Wireless, and Intel Corporation, Omnitracs.

The Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management market.

Segmentation of the Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management market players.

The Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2019? How are the consumers using Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management ? At what rate has the global Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.