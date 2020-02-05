Profenofos Market : The report gives immense knowledge on the competitive nature of key players

The global Profenofos market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Profenofos market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Profenofos market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Profenofos market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Profenofos market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

the demand for various aids that would boost the global agricultural productivity. Thus, there is increase in demand for insecticides in order to minimize the damage caused by various pests. Profenofos is used by the farmers in order to protect their crops from insects that cause severe damage to the cultivated crop. Thus, growing requirement to increase agricultural productivity is expected to boost the overall demand for profenofos market. The U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has listed profenofos as highly toxic for bees, humans and other wildlife. In addition, various studies on the genotoxic effect have showed the harmful effect of the pesticides such as profenols on marine life as well. Profenofos is known to affect the DNA of various living species that come in contact with the insecticide. Thus, high level of toxicity is expected to hamper the overall growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest producer of profenofos in the global market. The presence of many manufacturer having small scale production capacities is further expected to boost the production in this region. Developing countries such as India and Bangladesh are expected to be the consumer of the market. Dependency on agricultural for livelihood in the developing countries is expected to boost the demand for profenofos in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe as far as demand of profenofos is considered. The demand for profenofos in North America is expected to remain low owing to the presence of stringent regulations that prevent the use of organophosphate based insecticides.

Acme Organics Pvt. Ltd., Fulon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Hualong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Baoling Chemical Co., Ltd., National Company for Agrochemicals Production (Agrochem) and Sunking Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. are some of the participants of the profenofos market. The companyÃ¢â¬â¢s are mainly focused towards developing high quality products that would have its effect on specific pest. Thus, companies are more focused towards developing eco-friendly products that are naturally manufactured. The companies are also involved in researching various formulations that is highly effective in protecting crops from a range of pests and diseases.

Each market player encompassed in the Profenofos market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Profenofos market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

