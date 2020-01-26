MARKET REPORT
Program for Manufacturing Small Satellites in Universities Scheduled for Launch by Egypt
Egypt schedules to debut a plan for building small satellites in higher learning institutions across the nation in a collaborative determination organized by the Egyptian Space Agency (EgSA), the Scientific Research and Technology (ASR) Academy, and the Supreme Council of Universities.
The project is among the pillars enclosed in the National Strategy for Science, technology, and innovation of the year 2030 released in December by Higher Education and Scientific Research of Egypt targeted at advancing the nation’s competitiveness in science research and expansion of native expertise.
The plan document, acquired by Space in Africa, outlined the intention of the Ministry to ‘establish a laboratory for instructive satellites, electronic test s and processing of space pictures.
The Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister of Egypt, Khaled Abdel-Ghafar, confirmed the strategies for the launch the previous day of the program while presiding over the first meeting of the space agency board of Egypt alongside Mohamed El-Qosi, EgSA who is the Chief Executive Officer.
Abdel-Ghafar additionally revealed that the ministry would invite a delegation from the space agency of France to converse space collaboration between the two nations. Both countries would be looking to sign a contract on
Pump/Tank Fittings Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers
In 2018, the market size of Pump/Tank Fittings Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pump/Tank Fittings .
This report studies the global market size of Pump/Tank Fittings , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Pump/Tank Fittings Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Pump/Tank Fittings history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Pump/Tank Fittings market, the following companies are covered:
Grundfos
Taco
Zoeller
PROFLO
Liberty Pumps
Watts
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
IBC couplings
Sweeps
Flow Meters
Dry Disconnects
Others
Segment by Application
OEM
Aftermarket
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Pump/Tank Fittings product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pump/Tank Fittings , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pump/Tank Fittings in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Pump/Tank Fittings competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Pump/Tank Fittings breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Pump/Tank Fittings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pump/Tank Fittings sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Industrial Communication Market Size & Share Expanding Across The Globe By 2017-2027
Assessment of the Industrial Communication Market
The latest report on the Industrial Communication Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the key aspects of the market that are likely to shape the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The report probes into the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to impact the dynamics of the Industrial Communication Market over the forecast period 2017-2027.
The report indicates that the Industrial Communication Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report dissects the Industrial Communication Market into different segments including to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The report segregates the Industrial Communication Market by product type wherein the adoption rate, pricing structure, and supply-demand ratio of each product over the forecast period is accurately monitored.
The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Industrial Communication Market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the dynamics of the Industrial Communication Market?
- Why are region 1 and region 2 anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period?
- Why are consumers leaning away from purchasing products that are manufactured using traditional techniques?
- Why are the sales of product 2 higher than that of product 1?
- Is there any scope for innovation in the current Industrial Communication Market landscape?
The presented study dissects the Industrial Communication Market on the basis of application and provides accurate data related to the size, share, and revenue growth of each application over the forecast period.
Key takeaways from the Report:
- Overview of the market structure in different regions
- Impact of environmental and other regulatory norms on the Industrial Communication Market
- Growth prospects of the Industrial Communication market in various regions
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of prominent players operating in the Industrial Communication Market
key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Immersion Heater Market Top key Players, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2025
In its recently added report by Dataintelo.com has provided unique insights about Immersion Heater Market for the given period. One of the main objectives of this report is to categorize the various dynamics of the market and to offer latest updates such as mergers and acquisitions, various technological developments, new entrants in the market, which make an impact on different segments.
This Immersion Heater Market report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.
The Immersion Heater Market report is a trove of information pertaining to the various aspects of this industry space. Encompassing the ongoing as well as forecast trends likely to fuel the business graph of the Immersion Heater Market across various geographies, the report also provides details about the driving factors that would help propel this industry to new heights during the projected period. Alongside a collection of the driving parameters, the Immersion Heater Market reports also include a spate of other dynamics pertaining to the industry, such as the nominal risks prevailing in this marketplace as well as the growth prospects that this business sphere has in the future.
Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in this report are:
NIBE
Thermon
Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co.,Ltd
Spectris plc
Watlow
Chromalox
Hotset GmbH
Friedr. Freek GmbH
Zoppas Industries
Thermowatt
Tutco Heating Solutions Group
Tempco Electric Heating Element Corporation
Headway Electric Heat Components CO.,LTD
Warren Electric Corporation
Durex Industries
Sanbra Fyffe Limited
WATTCO
Eichenauer Inc
Immersion Heater Market Drivers & Challenges:
The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the market and details about the surging demand for the product from the key geological regions.
The latest trends and challenges that prominent industry contenders could face are highlighted in the report.
The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report.
The technological advancements, value and volume governing factors are explained in detail. The pricing structures, raw material analysis, market concentration scenario are analysed. In-depth information on upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, raw materials cost, labour cost and industry chain view is presented.
The report uses tools such as comparison tables, graphs, pie charts, progress charts, etc. to give a clear picture of the market growth. Additionally, an overview of each market segments such as product type, application, end users, and region are offered in the report.
Market Segmentation By Type: –
Flanged Immersion Heaters
Screw Plug Immersion Heaters
Over-the Side Immersion Heaters
Others
Market Segmentation By Applications: –
Chemical & Plastics Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Transportation
Appliances
Others
The Regions covered are:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
To provide the clarified representation of the current and upcoming growth trends of the market, the report provides the execution and attributes of the Immersion Heater Market that are analyzed on the basis of the qualitative and quantitative process. Through the report, one can be able to take quick and precise business decisions by getting familiar with every aspect of the market. The Immersion Heater Market report represents the analyzed data through graphs, charts, and figures for less complexity and better understandability about the Immersion Heater Market.
To conclude, the Immersion Heater Market report will provide the clients with a high-yielding market analysis assisting them to understand the market status and come up with new market avenues to capture hold of the market share.
Table Of Contents:
Chapter 1 Market Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Chain
Chapter 3 Environmental Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation by Type
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation by Application
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation by Region
Chapter 7 Market Competitive
Chapter 8 Major Vendors
Chapter 9 Conclusion
