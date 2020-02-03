Progressing Cavity Pump Market Growth and its Detail Analysis by Top Key players like Circor, Dover Corporation, Erich Netzsch Gmbh and Co. Holding Kg, Halliburton Company

Progressive cavity pump is also termed as eccentric screw pump or progg cavity pump which is a sort of positive displacement pump. It transfers the fluid when the rotary mechanical device is turned through the pump of a sequence of small, fixed shape, discrete cavities by means of progress. Some of the typical progressive cavity pump which are used are dough, pulps, mashes, slurry from recycling plant, etc. It has an excellent property of good abrasion resistance, low maintenance, low surface noise levels and low profile surface equipment. Multiple industries such as oil & gas, food & beverages, etc. are involved in using progressive cavity pump.

The global progressive cavity pump market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from water & wastewater industry due to its characteristics of handling high viscosity fluid. Furthermore, Increasing use in power generation due to its low cost is likely to drive the demand for progressing cavity pump in the coming years. However, high to moderate maintaneance cost is projected to hinder the growth of progressive cavity pump market. Likewise, growing investment due to its minimise flow and power, maximum volumetric, and high mechanical efficiency may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the progressive cavity pump market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Circor Inc.

Dover Corporation

Erich Netzsch Gmbh & Co. Holding Kg

Halliburton Company

National Oilwell Varco

Pcm Inc.

Pk Borets Ooo

Schlumberger Limited

Weatherford International Plc.

Xylem Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting the progressive cavity pump market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the progressive cavity pump market in these regions.

