Progressing Cavity Pump Market to 2028 Market Size, Development Status, Top Manufacturers, and Forecasts
Collectively, more than 70% of the energy demand was driven by China, United States and India in 2018.
CRIFAX added a new market research report on ‘Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market, 2019-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
On the back of growing population and economic development around the world combined with rising energy demand among residential, commercial and public services, and transport sector, the global Progressing Cavity Pump market is estimated to witness exuberant growth over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. According to IEA (International Energy Agency), the worldwide energy demand grew by 4% (900TWh) in 2018. In the same year, the estimation of total electricity production across the globe was attained through coal and natural gas, with coal contributing to 25.6% and natural gas with 27.9% of the total production. Additionally, there is a rising demand for clean, sustainable and eco-friendly energy generation due to increased concerns pertaining to rise in CO2 emissions from energy generation.
Driven by these concerns, many government bodies introduced strict policies and regulations in order to reduce carbon emissions and their adverse impact on the environment. These are some of the notable factors that are contributing to the growth of the Global Progressing Cavity Pump market.
Moreover, the growing awareness related to climate change and environment degradation is encouraging many manufacturers to implement sustainable energy strategies and invest highly in environment friendly power generation technologies, which is further estimated to promote sustainable development among various nations across the globe. With renewables comprising of almost 45% of the electricity production growth around the world, IEA estimated an accelerated growth of 7% (almost 450TWh) in energy generation from renewables in 2018 as compared to an annual average growth of 6% since 2010. During the time period of 2017-18, around 40% of the growth in renewable electricity production in China, 26% in Europe, 7% in the United States, 6% in India and 21% of the growth was recorded in Rest of the world. The rising number of initiatives to achieve cleaner energy goals is estimated to positively impact the growth of the global Progressing Cavity Pump market throughout the forecast period.
To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Progressing Cavity Pump market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market Top Key Players Analysis
The Global automotive battery thermal management system market is estimated to reach USD 3.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 16.9 %. Increase in improvement of electrical performance and battery life and increase in demand of Automotive Battery Thermal Management from emerging economies is expected to drive the automotive battery thermal management system market during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing cost are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of advanced lithium-ion batteries and increase need for thermal protection due to safety considerations are expected to become an opportunity for automotive battery thermal management system market.
Automotive battery thermal management system increases the temperature of battery and maintains the optimum operating temperature to maximize output efficiency and prolong battery life. This system has a heating and cooling capabilities to maintain the battery cell temperature within the specified time range. This system plays a vital role in controlling the thermal behavior of the battery. Some key players in automotive battery thermal management system are Continental AG, LG Chem., GENTHERM., Marelli Corporation and SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. among others.
Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of battery type, the market is segmented into solid-state batteryand conventional battery.
On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented into air cooling and heating system, liquid cooling and heating system, direct refrigerant cooling and heating system, phase change material (PCM) system, thermo-electric system and
- On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles.
- On the basis of vehicle-type, the market can be segmented into passenger car andcommercial vehicle.
On the basis of end user, the market can be segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and
- On the basis of regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Battery Type
- Solid-State Battery
- Conventional Battery
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Technology
- Air Cooling and Heating System
- Liquid Cooling and Heating System
- Direct Refrigerant Cooling and Heating System
- Phase Change Material (PCM) System
- Thermo-Electric System
- Others
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Application
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Vehicle-Type
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by End-User
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Water & Wastewater Treatment Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025): Industry Statistics, Services, Growing Trends, Company Profiles and Investment Opportunities
Global Water & Wastewater Treatment market provides a broad analysis about the market size, share, and market segmentation. The report also offers the latest disruption in the Water & Wastewater Treatment market and gives comprehensive market intelligence report. In addition, this report provides in-depth market estimations, emerging high-growth applications, technology analysis, and other significant market parameters that are useful in the strategic decision for market management. The global Water & Wastewater Treatment market report helps customers in recognizing new growth opportunities, new strategies, as well as revenue details of the global Water & Wastewater Treatment market. The global Water & Wastewater Treatment market report analyses the current technological advancements and innovations in the market. The research report is designed by adopting robust methodologies in order to gather and integrate significant data narratives and points from primary and secondary research, databases, proprietary models and extensive expert interviews to keep customers abreast with the technologically advanced market. In addition to this, the report includes major analysis on the Water & Wastewater Treatment market status, market size, trends, growth, market share, and industry cost structure.
This study covers following key players:
GE Water & Process Technologies
3M
Calgon Carbon
Aquatech International
Danaher
GDF SUEZ
Degremont
Veolia Water Technologies
Siemens
Xylem
Dow Water & Process Solutions
Evoqua Water Technologies
Ecolab
Pentair
This report delivers comprehensive data about the market capacity, historical data and forecast analysis. Likewise, the Water & Wastewater Treatment market report also provides the overall and detailed study of the market with all its growth aspects influencing the market development. This research study is exhaustive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Water & Wastewater Treatment market which includes information for generating new strategies to gain the industry effectiveness as well as growth. Moreover, the Water & Wastewater Treatment market report comprises a fundamental overview of the market which contains classifications, definitions, and industry supply and demand chain structure. The global Water & Wastewater Treatment market report delivers data regarding international markets, competitive landscape analysis, development trends, and significant information about the development status. In addition, the Water & Wastewater Treatment market report extensively analyzes development plans and policies as well as cost details and manufacturing processes. This report also includes detailed information about the market import and export consumption, cost, revenue, supply and demand figures, and gross margins.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chemicals
Treatment Technologies
Equipment & services
Market segment by Application, split into
Municipal
Industrial
Furthermore, the Water & Wastewater Treatment market research report offers a complete analysis of the market segmentation on the basis of product type, application, and geographical regions. Along with this, the report covers the outlook as well as status of the major applications, growth rate of every application, and market share analysis. Moreover, the market research report delivers the top manufacturers and consumers. This report study also focuses on the product capabilities, value, production, consumption, growth opportunities in the major regions and includes substantial information about the leading markets across the globe. Additionally, the global Water & Wastewater Treatment market report offers important data such as product picture, company profiles, product specifications, contact information, and other details. This report comprises the comprehensive study about the upstream raw material as well as instrumentation, marketing channels, and downstream demand analysis.
Big Data Services Market Size Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025
Global Big Data Services market provides a broad analysis about the market size, share, and market segmentation. The report also offers the latest disruption in the Big Data Services market and gives comprehensive market intelligence report. In addition, this report provides in-depth market estimations, emerging high-growth applications, technology analysis, and other significant market parameters that are useful in the strategic decision for market management. The global Big Data Services market report helps customers in recognizing new growth opportunities, new strategies, as well as revenue details of the global Big Data Services market. The global Big Data Services market report analyses the current technological advancements and innovations in the market. The research report is designed by adopting robust methodologies in order to gather and integrate significant data narratives and points from primary and secondary research, databases, proprietary models and extensive expert interviews to keep customers abreast with the technologically advanced market. In addition to this, the report includes major analysis on the Big Data Services market status, market size, trends, growth, market share, and industry cost structure.
This study covers following key players:
Accenture
Deloitte
Hewlett-Packard (HP)
IBM
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)
SAP
Teradata
This report delivers comprehensive data about the market capacity, historical data and forecast analysis. Likewise, the Big Data Services market report also provides the overall and detailed study of the market with all its growth aspects influencing the market development. This research study is exhaustive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Big Data Services market which includes information for generating new strategies to gain the industry effectiveness as well as growth. Moreover, the Big Data Services market report comprises a fundamental overview of the market which contains classifications, definitions, and industry supply and demand chain structure. The global Big Data Services market report delivers data regarding international markets, competitive landscape analysis, development trends, and significant information about the development status. In addition, the Big Data Services market report extensively analyzes development plans and policies as well as cost details and manufacturing processes. This report also includes detailed information about the market import and export consumption, cost, revenue, supply and demand figures, and gross margins.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecom
Retail
Others
Furthermore, the Big Data Services market research report offers a complete analysis of the market segmentation on the basis of product type, application, and geographical regions. Along with this, the report covers the outlook as well as status of the major applications, growth rate of every application, and market share analysis. Moreover, the market research report delivers the top manufacturers and consumers. This report study also focuses on the product capabilities, value, production, consumption, growth opportunities in the major regions and includes substantial information about the leading markets across the globe. Additionally, the global Big Data Services market report offers important data such as product picture, company profiles, product specifications, contact information, and other details. This report comprises the comprehensive study about the upstream raw material as well as instrumentation, marketing channels, and downstream demand analysis. This research report covers feasibility of the
