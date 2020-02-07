Promising Opportunities in North America and Europe to Propel the Growth of the Location of Things Market 2018 – 2028

Study on the Global Location of Things Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Location of Things market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Location of Things technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Location of Things market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Location of Things market.

Some of the questions related to the Location of Things market addressed in the report are:

With the growing demand for product 1 in region 2, how are market players aligning their activities to fulfil the demand? Which region has the most favorable regulatory policies to conduct business

in the current Location of Things market?

How has technological advances influenced the Location of Things market? At present, which company has the highest market share in the Location of Things market? What is the most lucrative sales and distribution channel used by market players in the global Location of Things market?

The market study bifurcates the global Location of Things market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

Key Trends

Location data is swiftly proving to be another data point for input into data analysis. They can be useful in optimizing routes, providing feedback on when a machine is down, lessening theft and loss of assets through reliable tracking and alerts, promoting customer engagement and loyalty by sending push messages on their smartphones when they are in the vicinity, etc. On account of so many location-based applications, location of things market is expanding at a cracking pace.

Rising importance of spatial data and democratization of geospatial data for IoT applications are also boosting the global location of things market.

Global Location of Things Market: Market Potential

Given its potential to revolutionize the functioning of different organizations in the same way data analytics has done, the potential in the location of things market is massive and avenues of growth a dime a dozen.

Location of things is already finding a host of applications ranging from mapping and navigation, IoT asset management, location based customer engagement and advertising platform, and IoT location intelligence to location based social media monitoring. Among them, the segment of mapping and navigation contributes the most to the location of things market. Mapping and navigation technology is used to examine the data or the image generated.

The different end use segments of location of things technology are governments and public utilities, retail, defense, healthcare, transportation and logistics, banking, finance, and insurance, and media and entertainment, among others. Of them, the retail sector holds out maximum promise for growth for incumbent and new players on account of the growing practice of integrating location-based technology with retail and e-commerce to improve product distribution, enhance cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, bring down operational costs and better engage with customers.

Global Location of Things Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global location of things market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America, among them, is a dominant market on account of the presence of a copious number of tech savvy entities and massive technological progress and a subsequent solid internet infrastructure. Most importantly, however, the region is home to a large number of domestic solution providers who have pushed up growth in the region.

Global Location of Things Market: Competitive Analysis

Prominent names competing in the global market for location of things are Bosch Software Innovations GMBH, ESRI, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Wireless Logic, Ubisense Group PLC., Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Pitney Bowes, and Tibco Software, Inc.

The market is characterized by stiff competition and in order to retain their competitive edge, bigger players are constantly on the lookout for opportunities to acquire promising startups.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Location of Things market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Location of Things market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Location of Things market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Location of Things market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Location of Things market

