Propane Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2027): By Type, Component, Application, and Region

Propane Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 4.5 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The Propane Market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years because it’s use in engine fuel market, lower propane prices and domestic propane supply.

Propane Market Drivers, Segmentation Analysis and Restrains

Propane is a part of worldwide rising commercial end-use industry, which will rise a high traction globally because of growing hospitality industry in Middle East Africa and Asia Pacific region. Qatar will witness profligate growth in commercial end-use owing to FIFA World Cup 2022, which will generate a requirement of propane. Increasing use of propane in automotive, aerospace, agriculture, research and development Industries, for e.g., British Thermal Unit (BTU) fuels in automotive, such factors are behind the growth of global propane market. Most manufacturers are focusing on maintainable good manufacturing practices and attempting to increase efficiency, conserve natural resources, and optimally use of available resources. These initiatives are further expected to drive the propane market over forecast period.

Rising population and rapid industrialization in emerging countries has also driven global propane key players to increase their manufacturing spending to complete mandatory requirements. Manufacturers are thus actively involved in research and development, technological improvement and strategic collaborations to development their standing in global market.

In terms of End-Use Outlook, the propane market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Transportation, Agriculture, Chemicals and Refineries. Industrial segment is expected to grow at XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Improvement of metal manufacturing sector, particularly in Middle Eastern and Asian economies, are key driver for the industrial use of propane during forecast period.

Prpane Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Propane market is divided into five region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific had the XX% CAGR in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. China has become a topmost propane importing country in the globe, because of rising domestic fuel consumption in the world. Hence, China propane market is estimated to increase at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Also North America held a substantial share of the global propane market in 2018. The U.S. held a prominent share of the propane market in North America, because of the huge production and supply of propane across the country. Increasing requirement of propane in the industrial sector is major factor that drives the propane market in the U.S. Shareholders in the propane market in United State are looking forward to build numerous propane stations to provide rising requirements of consumers.

Europe follows Asia Pacific and North America propane market in the global. Europe witnesses the strong occurrence of well-established refinery and petrochemical companies in the region. Increasing mandate for propane in the petrochemical industry in Europe is expected to drive the propane market during the forecast period.

In Latin America and the Middle East and Africa the propane markets are likely to expand at a slow pace during the forecast period. Fast development of the domestic fuel distribution and supply chain in these two regions is projected to boost the demand for propane in the next few years. GCC is expected to lead the propane market in the Africa and Middle East between 2019 and 2027. The rising consumption of LPG dominated by increasing awareness and improving economic conditions in the sub-region of Africa is likely to propel the mandate for propane in Africa during the forecast period.

International Classification of Functioning (ICF) is projecting oil prices to remain at low levels through 2019, followed by a slow rebound to about US$ XX per barrel by 2020 for WTI crude oil. In 2018, U.S. XX billion gallons odorized propane was sold, also projected to sale average of XX billion gallons of odorized propane volumes per year. As a result, the Global Propane Market has undergone a dramatic revolution from a primarily domestically focused market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Propane Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Propane Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Propane Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Propane Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Propane Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Propane Market

Propane Market, by End-Use Outlook

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

• Transportation

• Agriculture

• Chemicals and Refineries

Propane Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Propane Market, Major Players

• AmeriGas Propane, Inc.

• DCC Plc

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

• Ferrellgas

• Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

• Gazprom

• Air Liquide

• GAIL (India) Limited

• Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

• Suburban

• Propane, L.P.

• Lykins Energy Solutions

• Marsh L.P. Gas Co. Inc.

• Sparlings, and ThompsonGas

