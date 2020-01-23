Propanol Market Poised to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Between 2017 – 2025

The global Propanol market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Propanol market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

Segmentation

Global licorice extract market is segmented on the basis of product form, type, and application. The global licorice extract market is segmented into three types of form- powder, semi fluid/paste and block. Powder licorice is a free flowing yellow-brown powder with a characteristic fragrance with a well-balanced, mild licorice flavor with detectable sweetness. Semi-fluid/paste licorice is a concentrated solution of licorice extract with a dark brown appearance and high viscosity. Block licorice is a solid mass of licorice which has a strong sweet note of licorice. In terms of type the market is segmented by pharmaceutical grade, food grade and feed grade.

Licorice extracts has multiple medicinal properties in them. They help curing a large number of diseases such as hives, bronchitis, indigestion, lyme disease, genital warts and chronic fatigue among others. Licorice contains glycyrrhizin which is sweet in nature and is thus used as a natural sweetener which is used as a substitute of regular table sugar. Additionally, feed grade licorice when added to animal and fish feed has boosted growth performance and improves immune response, and improved biochemical reactions.

In terms of application the market is segmented by pharmaceutical, tobacco, food and beverage and others. Licorice extract find huge application in the pharmaceutical industry owing to its antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antioxidant, antispasmodic and antidepressant, expectorant and demulcent property. Licorice extract is mostly used as flavoring agent in tobacco and its acts as a natural sweetener to tobacco products. Licorice extract is used as a sweetening and flavoring agent in the food & confectionery industry and is used in large quantities in making sweets and candies. It is also used in the manufacture of mint and menthol candies. Other applications of licorice include use in skin care, personal care and cosmetics and animal feed.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

In order to get a better understanding of the global licorice extract market, a key trends analysis has been included for all the segments. In addition, the market players in the licorice extract market have also been profiled. The leading players in the market include Norevo GmbH, Mafco Worldwide LLC., F&C Licorice Ltd., Zagros Licorice Co, SepidanOsareh Co, VPL Chemicals PVT Ltd., ASEH Licorice MFG &Exp. Co., Zelang Group, Maruzen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., and Ransom Naturals Ltd.

The global licorice extracts market can be segmented as follows:-

By Form

Powder

Semi fluid/Paste

Block

By Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Tobacco

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Iran South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



