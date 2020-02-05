MARKET REPORT
Proppant Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026
Market Scenario
Global Proppant Market was valued US$7.06 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$11.50 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 6.29%.
The report segment of Global Proppant Market based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the proppant market can be classified into sand, resin coated, ceramic. Based on application, the proppant market is divided into shale gas, tight gas, coal bed methane, others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
The Global Proppant Market is estimated to register significant growth in the near future due to anticipated rise in global crude oil prices, which is likely to revamp the global shale industry. Large technically recoverable reserves in Asia Pacific coupled with increase in consumption of proppant per well is anticipated to act as a key market driver over the next few years. Gaining popularity of ceramic proppant on account of excellent properties including high strength, conductivity, and crush resistance are anticipated to play an important role in driving proppant market over the projected period. Stringent government regulations aimed at reducing hydraulic fracturing due to its dangerous environmental impact and ground water contamination could pose a challenge to market growth. Moreover, high transportation cost of proppants is also anticipated to have a negative impact on the market growth. The development of ecofriendly non-phenolic resin coated proppants and improvement in hydraulic fracturing process in terms of rise in fracture flow capacity could be major growth opportunities over the next few years.
Global Proppant Market
Proppant market is segmented into type, application, and region. In terms of type, sand material held the largest volume share, of more than 85.0%, in the proppant market in 2017. Low cost and high availability of sand as compared to other proppants are anticipated to help maintain market leadership over the forecast period. Resin coated proppants are estimated to witness high demand on account of a performance advantage over sand and cost advantage over ceramic proppants.
On the basis of application, shale gas extraction was the largest application area of the material during the historical period. Growing application scope of proppant in shale gas extraction owing to its use in power generation and transportation is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.
In terms of region, North America dominated the regional market of proppant and is anticipated to witness significant growth. Global Proppant Market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness demand growth owing to the presence of enormous shale gas reserves. Moreover, demand for ceramic proppant in Russia is anticipated to accelerate on account of growing hydraulic fracking activities primarily for unconventional oil.
Some of the key players in the Global Proppant Market are Superior Silica Sands LLC, Bagder Mining Corporation, JSC “Borovichi Refractories Plant”, Unimin Corporation, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., Fores, Preferred Sands, Saint-Gobain Proppants Inc., CARBO Ceramics Inc., and Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc.
Scope of Global Proppant Market
Proppant Market by Type
• Sand
• Resin Coated
• Ceramic
Proppant Market by Application
• Shale Gas
• Tight Gas
• Coal Bed Methane
• Others
Proppant Market by Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players in Global Proppant Market
• Superior Silica Sands LLC
• Bagder Mining Corporation
• Unimin Corporation
• U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.
• Fores
• Preferred Sands
• Saint-Gobain Proppants Inc.
• CARBO Ceramics Inc.
• Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc.
• Hi-Crush LP Partners
• Momentive
• Saint-Gobain
• Momentive Speciality Chemicals Inc.
• Borovichi Refractories Plant (Borprop)
• Mineracao Curimbaba Ltda.
• Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Co. Ltd
• China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc.
• Hexion Inc.
Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market 2019 By Demand drivers – Thyssenkrupp, John Bean Technologies, Shinmaywa Industries
Fior Markets has the latest research report titled World Passenger Boarding Bridge Market by Product Type, Market, Players and Regions-Forecast to 2024 which presents the clean elaborated structure of the report comprising an in-depth evaluation of this industry and a commendable brief of its segmentation. Our team of expert researchers has obtained the complete range of information related to the global Passenger Boarding Bridge market. The information gathered from different sources has been arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis.
Historic And Future Forecast Analysis of The Market:
The research study divides the global Passenger Boarding Bridge market by top players/brands, regions, types, and end-user. It comprehensively delivers the market portion, improvement, patterns, and expectations for the period 2019-2024. The market is observing the arrival of local vendors entering the market. Additionally, key countries expected to display significant growth prospects in the future are included in the report. Moreover, the report provides key market dynamics, the profile of key market players, and a comprehensive outline of the market environment in terms of sales and production for the forecast period 2019-2024.
Key manufacturers are included based on the company profile, sales data and product specifications, etc.: Thyssenkrupp, John Bean Technologies, Shinmaywa Industries, FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems, Adelte Group , Hubner, MHI-TES, PT Bukaka Teknik Utama TBK, Ameribridge, CIMC
The exploration report contains the board investigation of the geographical scene of the market, which is evidently arranged into the locales
- Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil)
- APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)
- Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel Turkey, GCC Countries) and includes a few parameters relating to the local commitment.
A Brief Outline of The Major Takeaways of The Market Report Has Been Enlisted Below:
The report contains a thorough overview of the competitive backdrop of the global Passenger Boarding Bridge market that encompasses leading firms. A concise synopsis of all the manufacturers, a product developed, and product application scopes have been included. The study calculates the sales registered by the products as well as the revenues earned over the foreseeable duration. The revenues accumulated by these applications as well as the sales projections for the projected timeframe are also included in the report. Data with respect to the market dynamics such as the potential growth opportunities, challenges have been covered in this report.
The Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Report Answers Important Questions Which Include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application in the industry?
- How will the global market growth over the forecast period?
- Which end-use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Passenger Boarding Bridge by 2024?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production?
- Which regions are the market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
Concluding part of the report offers various traders, contributors engaged in the Passenger Boarding Bridge industry along with research discoveries, results, data source and postscript.
Global Interactive Kiosk Market 2019 By Demand drivers – NCR, Diebold Nixdorf, Hitachi, Crane
Fior Markets has the latest research report titled World Interactive Kiosk Market by Product Type, Market, Players and Regions-Forecast to 2024 which presents the clean elaborated structure of the report comprising an in-depth evaluation of this industry and a commendable brief of its segmentation. Our team of expert researchers has obtained the complete range of information related to the global Interactive Kiosk market. The information gathered from different sources has been arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis.
Historic And Future Forecast Analysis of The Market:
The research study divides the global Interactive Kiosk market by top players/brands, regions, types, and end-user. It comprehensively delivers the market portion, improvement, patterns, and expectations for the period 2019-2024. The market is observing the arrival of local vendors entering the market. Additionally, key countries expected to display significant growth prospects in the future are included in the report. Moreover, the report provides key market dynamics, the profile of key market players, and a comprehensive outline of the market environment in terms of sales and production for the forecast period 2019-2024.
Key manufacturers are included based on the company profile, sales data and product specifications, etc.: NCR, Diebold Nixdorf, Hitachi, Crane, GRG Banking, SandenVendo, N&W Global Vending, Sielaff, Azkoyen Group, Fuji Electric, Bianchi Vending
The exploration report contains the board investigation of the geographical scene of the market, which is evidently arranged into the locales
- Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil)
- APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)
- Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel Turkey, GCC Countries) and includes a few parameters relating to the local commitment.
A Brief Outline of The Major Takeaways of The Market Report Has Been Enlisted Below:
The report contains a thorough overview of the competitive backdrop of the global Interactive Kiosk market that encompasses leading firms. A concise synopsis of all the manufacturers, a product developed, and product application scopes have been included. The study calculates the sales registered by the products as well as the revenues earned over the foreseeable duration. The revenues accumulated by these applications as well as the sales projections for the projected timeframe are also included in the report. Data with respect to the market dynamics such as the potential growth opportunities, challenges have been covered in this report.
The Global Interactive Kiosk Market Report Answers Important Questions Which Include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application in the industry?
- How will the global market growth over the forecast period?
- Which end-use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Interactive Kiosk by 2024?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production?
- Which regions are the market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
Concluding part of the report offers various traders, contributors engaged in the Interactive Kiosk industry along with research discoveries, results, data source and postscript.
Global Electric Trucks Market 2019 By Demand drivers – Dongfeng, BAIC, Chongqing Ruichi, BYD
Fior Markets has the latest research report titled World Electric Trucks Market by Product Type, Market, Players and Regions-Forecast to 2024 which presents the clean elaborated structure of the report comprising an in-depth evaluation of this industry and a commendable brief of its segmentation. Our team of expert researchers has obtained the complete range of information related to the global Electric Trucks market. The information gathered from different sources has been arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis.
Historic And Future Forecast Analysis of The Market:
The research study divides the global Electric Trucks market by top players/brands, regions, types, and end-user. It comprehensively delivers the market portion, improvement, patterns, and expectations for the period 2019-2024. The market is observing the arrival of local vendors entering the market. Additionally, key countries expected to display significant growth prospects in the future are included in the report. Moreover, the report provides key market dynamics, the profile of key market players, and a comprehensive outline of the market environment in terms of sales and production for the forecast period 2019-2024.
Key manufacturers are included based on the company profile, sales data and product specifications, etc.: Dongfeng, BAIC, Chongqing Ruichi, BYD, Alke XT, Zenith Motors, Voltia, Guohong Auto
The exploration report contains the board investigation of the geographical scene of the market, which is evidently arranged into the locales
- Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil)
- APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)
- Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel Turkey, GCC Countries) and includes a few parameters relating to the local commitment.
A Brief Outline of The Major Takeaways of The Market Report Has Been Enlisted Below:
The report contains a thorough overview of the competitive backdrop of the global Electric Trucks market that encompasses leading firms. A concise synopsis of all the manufacturers, a product developed, and product application scopes have been included. The study calculates the sales registered by the products as well as the revenues earned over the foreseeable duration. The revenues accumulated by these applications as well as the sales projections for the projected timeframe are also included in the report. Data with respect to the market dynamics such as the potential growth opportunities, challenges have been covered in this report.
The Global Electric Trucks Market Report Answers Important Questions Which Include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application in the industry?
- How will the global market growth over the forecast period?
- Which end-use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Electric Trucks by 2024?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production?
- Which regions are the market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
Concluding part of the report offers various traders, contributors engaged in the Electric Trucks industry along with research discoveries, results, data source and postscript.
