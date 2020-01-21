Connect with us

Protein Hydrolysate Ingredient Market to Register a Stellar Growth Rate of CAGR of 7.3% through 2028

Rapid inclination of consumers towards sport nutrition on the coattails of rising awareness regarding health and nutrition-related issues has been influencing the demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients, mostly whey variants, in the recent years. Numerous health benefits of whey protein hydrolysate ingredients and their derivation from best sources of protein are the key factors expected to increase the consumption and give a boost to growth of global protein hydrolysate ingredients market.

The global market protein hydrolysate ingredients is estimated to be valued at US$ 1 billion in 2018 and grow at an significant CAGR of 7.3% to double the total revenue through 2018.

Whey Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients to Witness Market Saturation

Despite their dominance, whey protein hydrolysates are likely to be on the verge of facing saturation in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market, which is projected to surpass US$ 1 billion by 2028-end, owing to their easy applicability, versatility, and great taste over other variants. Based on consumption, the segment for whey protein hydrolysates is foreseen to attain a volume of more than 59,000 MT by the end of the forecast period (2018-2028). Further, increasing demand for whey protein hydrolysate ingredients among athletes, sportspersons, and health-conscious population is likely to complement the market growth.

Meat protein hydrolysate ingredients, on the other hand, are anticipated to represent a lower growth rate due to decreasing number of consumers preferring products processed from meat. This is further likely to be affected by growing vegan population across the globe.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27631

Casein protein hydrolysate ingredients and plant protein hydrolysate ingredients are anticipated to witness a promising rate of consumption during the forecast period, while milk protein hydrolysate ingredients will possibly register a moderate consumption rate between 2018 and 2028.

North America Continues to Subjugate Global Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market, China Holds Significant Share in Asia Pacific

Growth in number of specialty food ingredient processing industries in developed countries such as the United States is influencing North America to reign supreme in global protein hydrolysate ingredients market.

Emerging economies including China, India, and Southeast Asian countries have been witnessing a steady growth of specialist nutrition market, which is predicted to favor the adoption of protein hydrolysate ingredients in the near future. China will remain the most lucrative Asia Pacific region for protein hydrolysate ingredients market, accounting for substantial value share over the forecast period.

China’s one-child policy has been influencing consumer interest in specialist nutrition product, while its increasing geriatric demographic is expected to drive the demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients which are nutritionally beneficial and promote faster postoperative recovery.

Request for methodology: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/27631

Hydrolysate-based infant formula products have been gaining increasing popularity in Chinese market, which is further driven by launch of various infant and toddler formula in the country. These factors have been envisaged to determine the prominence of China in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market.

New Product Launches and Innovations to Reduce Bitterness in Taste Remain Key Focus of Leading Players

Hydrolysates are considered to impart bitter taste in food products, and therefore a focus on the development of products with improved taste and reduced bitterness remain one of the important growth strategies of key players operating in global protein hydrolysate ingredients market. They are further targeting on producing the ingredients that can be added to a number of food & beverage products without compromising their original taste.

With rapid penetration of new players, the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market is expected to reach a saturation point where growth in production will either meet the demand or surpass it over time.

Leading players operating in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market include :

  • Glanbia Plc
  • FrieslandCampina N.V.
  • Kerry Group Plc
  • Hilmar Ingredients
  • Armor Proteines
  • Davisco Foods International, Inc. (Agropur Inc.)
  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
  • Carbery Group Limited
  • A. Costantino & C. spa
  • A Tate & Lyle plc
  • A. Abbott Laboratories
  • A. Agropur Inc.
  • A. Danone S.A.
  • A. Archer Daniels Midland Company.
  • Other

About Us:
VXI Test Equipment Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2019-2026

Published

1 min ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

In 2018, the market size of VXI Test Equipment Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for VXI Test Equipment .

This report studies the global market size of VXI Test Equipment , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Request Sample Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2552061&source=atm

This study presents the VXI Test Equipment Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. VXI Test Equipment history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global VXI Test Equipment market, the following companies are covered:

The following manufacturers are covered:
Anchor
Armor
DairyAmerica
Nestl
Arla
Premier Foods
Darigold
Amul
Devondale
Sterling Agro Industries
Karivita
Glanbia plc
Alpen Dairies
Lakeland Dairies
NZMP
TATURA
Synlait Milk
Senel BV

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
Low Heat SMP
Medium Heat SMP
High Heat SMP

Segment by Application
Infant formula
Dairy products
Prepared dry mixes
Confectionery
Bakery

Make An Enquiry About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2552061&source=atm 

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe VXI Test Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of VXI Test Equipment , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of VXI Test Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the VXI Test Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the VXI Test Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=2552061&licType=S&source=atm 

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, VXI Test Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe VXI Test Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

Trending