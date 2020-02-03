PVB Interlayers Market Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast2017 – 2025

According to a report published by TMR market, the PVB Interlayers economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Growth Drivers

Increased Demand for Renewable Energy to Drive Growth of the Market

The global PVB interlayers market is expected to gain popularity from its increasing use in the photovoltaic industry. Growing demand for solar energy will accelerate the growth of photovoltaic industry. PVB interlayers when used as an encapsulant in photovoltaic modules offer more benefits than other plastic materials.

In an event of breaking of glass, the interlayers provide resistance to impact and offer more safety. PVB interlayers are used in many end-use industries like building & construction, automotive, and others, thanks to their properties like acoustic insulation, protection from projectiles, UV resistance and enhanced safety features, and others.

The global PVB interlayers market is likely find extensive use in the making of safety glass in the automotive industry. Components like backlights, windshields are made utilizing PVB interlayers market. PVB interlayers offer substantial safety features, which makes them ideal for use in the automotive industry. The global PVB interlayers market is likely to be driven by the rising demand for electronic vehicles as well, during the forecast period.

Furthermore, PVB interlayers also find application in the making of bulletproof glass, staircases, shower rooms, glass sliding doors, fences, glass partition, tabletops, glass facade, and many other things. Growing emphasis on the building of green and energy efficient buildings are also anticipated to further the demand for PVB interlayers.

On the other hand, PVB structured interlayers and ionoplast interlayers can replace PVB interlayers thereby posing a threat to the growth of the global PVB interlayers market.

Global PVB Interlayers Market: Regional Outlook

From the regional standpoint, the global PVB interlayers market is divided into the regions of Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, South America, Europe, and North America. Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global market of PVB interlayers, thanks to the augmented solar photovoltaic installation, production of electric vehicle, and expanding construction and building projects in the region.

The global PVB interlayers market is segmented as:

Type

Standard Polyvinyl Butyral

Structural Polyvinyl Butyral

End-Use

Automotive

Building & Construction

Photovoltaic

