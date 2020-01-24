PVC Electrical Conduit Pipe Market Research Reports Analysis by 2025

Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market: Summary

The global blockchain in media, advertising and entertainment market is estimated to reach USD 1.3 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 81.6%. Increasing in digital platform, rising adoption for general data protection regulation (GDPR), increasing secure transfer of copyright assets, and growing in streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) and over-the-top media services (OTT) subscription are expected to drive the blockchain in media advertising and entertainment market. However, copyright violation issues are act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period. Growing in demand for cloud technology and high adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is identified as an opportunity for blockchain in media advertising and entertainment market.

Blockchain is a new tending technology that is used to record various transactions and to verify these transactions. It is use to provide faster processing of data, call data record, for transparency, portability, and for providing security. Some key players in Blockchain in media, advertising and entertainment IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Accenture Plc, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infosys Limited, Bitfury Group Limited, Factom, Guardtime and Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd. among others.

Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global blockchain in media, advertising and entertainment market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into audience engagement, content monetization, compelling content creation, and subscription management.

By type, the blockchain in media advertising and entertainment market is segmented private blockchain and public blockchain.

By application type, the market is segmented into programmatic advertising, amination & visual effects (VFX), live streaming, online gaming, natural language generation (NLG), personalized content, and others

Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market, by Solution

Audience Engagement

Content Monetization

Compelling Content Creation

Subscription Management

Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market, by Type

Private Blockchain

Public Blockchain

Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market by, Application

Programmatic Advertising

Amination & Visual effects (VFX)

Live Streaming

Online Gaming

Natural Language Generation (NLG)

Personalized Content

Others

Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market by, Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

