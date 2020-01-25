PVDF Resin Market Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of PVDF Resin market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of PVDF Resin market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Trends and Opportunities

The global PVDF resin market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for PVDF resin across several end-use industries. The growing acceptance of PVDF resin coupled with high performance characteristics are expected to further bode well for the growth of the market. To meet the incessant growing demand from consumers, market players are focusing on innovating their products and create strategic alliances with other leading companies. Moreover, the rising penetration of PVDF resin in industries such as aviation, automotive, oil and gas, and new energies is further expected to drive the demand for PVDF resin over the coming years. However, growing threat from substitutes, rising environmental concerns, and fluctuating prices of raw materials are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Resin Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a prominent region in the global PVDF resin market owing growing investments in industries such as automotive, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas and rapid industrialization. China and India are likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers.

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Resin Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading companies in the market are Arkema S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Dyneon GmbH & Co. KG, Solvay S.A., Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., and RTP Company, Inc.

For regional segment, the following regions in the PVDF Resin market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

