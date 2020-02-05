Pyridine Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2018-2026

Global Pyridine market was valued US$ 510 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 700 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 4.04 % during a forecast period.

Global Pyridine market is segmented by type, by application, and by region. Pyridine market is segmented into Pyridine, Beta Picoline, Alpha Picoline, Gamma Picoline. Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Latexes, Food are application segment of Pyridine market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Pyridine is a soluble, flammable liquid base with a distinct, strong odor and is toxic in nature. Pyridine is a basic heterocyclic organic compound having the chemical formula, C5H5N. It is often considered as the parent compound of several naturally occurring organic compounds. Pyridine is the preferred choice as a precursor to agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. Initially, the synthesis of pyridine was done by extraction from coal tar and also it was obtained as a by-product of coal gasification.

Beta picoline type of pyridine is majorly used in the pharmaceutical application, as it is used in the manufacture of vitamin B3 which is an important food additive used in nutritional food products, energy drinks, among others.

New product launches in pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals segments and higher capacity utilization of pyridine are key factors expected to lend impetus to market growth. Agrochemicals segment has been estimated to account for the largest share of the global pyridine market in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% over 2018â€“2026 in terms of value.

Asia-Pacific is the major market share holder exceeding 50% of the total pyridine market. The growth in pesticide and herbicide consumption in the region is the key driver for market growth. Europe is likely to account a major share in the upcoming years owing to its consumption by end-users including personal, chemicals and healthcare industry.

Dow Chemicals, DuPont, BASF, Lonza, Vertellus, Bayer, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Sanonda, Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical, Royal DSM, Koei Chemicals, Shandong Luba Chemical, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical, Jubilant Life Sciences, Innova Chemicals, Novasyn Organics, Resonance Specialties Limited, Labex Corporation, LeeChem India Pvt. Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Seidler Chemical Company, Hudson Chemicals, Prochem Inc, Nanjing Redsun Co. Ltd, Chang Chun Petrochemical Co. Ltd, Weifang Sunwin Chemical Company Limited are key players included in the Global Pyridine market.

