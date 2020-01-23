Quantum Dots Display Market Outlook With Is Expected To Grow 3600.0 Million $ Till 2024 | Top Key Players – Samsung, LG, Sharp, CSOT, AUO, BOE

Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Market 2019 Report analyses the Industry Status, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunity, Competition landscape and Forecast to 2024. This report also provides data on Patterns, Improvements, Target Business Sectors, Limits and Advancements.

Global Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Market overview:

Detailed Study on Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Market is growing at a CAGR during Forecasts year 2024. This Report covers the Major Players data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Quantum Dots Display (QLED) industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Quantum Dots Display (QLED) market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 7 from (2014 Market size XXXX) million $ in 2014 to 1030.0 million $ in 2019, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Quantum Dots Display (QLED) market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Quantum Dots Display (QLED) will reach 3600.0 million $.

This reports study the Quantum Dot Display used widely in manufacturing Television, Wearable Devices, smartphones, and medical devices. Quantum Dots Display (QLED) exhibit unique characteristics that surpass other types of LEDs, such as high color purity, high brightness with low turn-on voltage, high resolution RGB array pattering, and ultrathin form factors. QLEDs can be successfully applied to more advanced devices such as flexible white Quantum Dots Display (QLED). Unconventional Quantum Dots Display (QLED) each technology provide many opportunities in novel electronics and optoelectronics. Quantum Dots Display (QLED) can be successfully integrated with various wearable electronic devices, including wearable sensors, data storage modules, touch interfaces, and flexible wireless data transfer devices for fully integrated systems.

The Global Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Market is sub segmented into QLED, QDEF. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Market is sub segmented into TV, Monitor, Smartphone.

On the basis regional analysis, Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Market in Asia Pacific is driven by countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing markets in the world. The adoption of Quantum Dots Display (QLED) products in lighting, automotive, consumer electronics applications drives the market growth. As of now, Quantum Dots Display (QLED) is in a pre-commercialization stage; however, in the coming years, the Quantum Dots Display (QLED) will be deployed in mobile displays, batteries and energy storage systems, solar cells, medical devices, and solid-state lighting solutions. Therefore, Asia-Pacific is expected to command the Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Market.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Market are Samsung, LG, Sharp, CSOT, AUO, BOE.

Latest Industry Updates:

Samsung :- Consumers buying The Frame QLED TV, which looks like a piece of art, will get an additional instant cash back of INR 5,000 on pre-paid transactions done through credit, debit cards and net banking

Samsung, India’s biggest and most trusted consumer electronics brand and a pioneer of QLED TV technology, today announced the sale of The Frame QLED TV, a revolutionary lifestyle TV, for INR 84,990, during the much awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Consumers doing pre-paid transactions through credit cards, debit cards and net banking will get an additional instant cashback of INR 5,000. Samsung, an undisputed market leader in the TV category for last 13 years globally and in India, introduced QLED TVs in 2017.

The Frame QLED TV, with a perfect balance of technology, functionality and aesthetics, will be available in 55 inch (138 cm) size on Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop during The Big Billion Days Sale period, from September 29 to October 4, 2019. Consumers looking for a premium television experience can get The Frame QLED TV at an attractive no cost EMI of INR 3,541. The TV will come with 10-year no screen burn-in warranty and two-year warranty on the panel.

The Frame QLED TV offers superior picture quality with QLED technology and transforms the TV into a picture frame that comes with over 1,200 artworks from around the world. The QLED technology enables beautiful colors, enhanced contrast and impeccable details with 100% color volume for an exceptional picture quality. The Frame QLED TV comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ that brings all pictures to life and is a Netflix recommended TV for an ultimate viewing experience.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Table of Contents:

Section 1 Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Product Definition

Section 2 Global Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Business Revenue

2.3 Global Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Business Introduction

3.1 Samsung Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Business Introduction

3.1.1 Samsung Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019

3.1.2 Samsung Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Samsung Interview Record

3.1.4 Samsung Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Business Profile

3.1.5 Samsung Quantum Dots Display (QLED) Product Specification

