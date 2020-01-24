Radiation Cure Coatings Market Analysis Of Growth, Trends Progress And Challenges Till Upcoming Year 2015 – 2021

Detailed Study on the Radiation Cure Coatings Market

The latest report published by PMR on the Radiation Cure Coatings Market reveals that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2015 – 2021 and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2019. Further, by leveraging the data in the report, investors, established players, emerging market players, and stakeholders can develop effective business strategies to cement their position in the Radiation Cure Coatings Market.

The report ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Radiation Cure Coatings Market in the upcoming decade. The report includes a SWOT analysis of some prominent players in the Radiation Cure Coatings Market wherein the business prospects of each player are discussed in detail.

Vital Market Information Included in the Report:

Underlying trends and growth opportunities for market players in different regional markets

Growth strategies adopted by market players in the current market landscape

Segment-wise assessment of the growth potential of each market segment

Impact of environment, government, and other regulatory policies on the Radiation Cure Coatings Market

Supply-demand, value chain, and consumption analysis of the Radiation Cure Coatings in different regions

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Radiation Cure Coatings Market:

What is the projected growth rate of the Radiation Cure Coatings Market during the forecast period?

What is the most common trend that can be observed in the Radiation Cure Coatings Market?

Which market player is dominating the Radiation Cure Coatings Market in region 1?

Which companies are entering into partnerships, collaborations, and strategic alliances?

What are the different factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Radiation Cure Coatings Market during the forecast period 2015 – 2021?

The Radiation Cure Coatings Market is bifurcated into different sections to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The growth potential, market share, size, and prospects of each segment and sub-segment is depicted in the report.

market participants a distinctive competitive advantage in terms of raw material supply and procurement. The market has also been witnessing noticeable growth on account of significant technological advancements in the radiation curing technology which present many advantages, applicable to a wide range of substrates, particularly heat-sensitive substrates such as plastic and wood. In addition, radiation cure coatings are manufactured through eco-friendly technological processes without any volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, and has replaced various conventional low solids, solvent borne coatings

However, as high material costs are involved in manufacturing process as well as the need to install new application equipment, radiation cure coatings account for a small share of the total coating market. Moreover, there is relatively minimal consumption of radiation cure coatings on metal, which individually account for the largest industrial coating market. Over the next few years, government regulations particularly concerning air pollution in matured regions such as North America and Europe are anticipated to be the key driving factors behind the adoption of low pollution coating technologies such as radiation cure coatings.

Increasing implementation of solvent-free formulations in order to meet environmental restrictions coupled with the growth of the wood coatings industry are some of the key driving forces for the radiation coatings market. In addition, economic advantages rapid curing and drying, low energy consumption during the manufacturing process as well as superior hardness and abrasion resistance properties of these coatings have also contributed significantly towards the growth of the market. However, escalating prices of raw materials associated with the manufacturing of radiation cure coatings are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Increasing use of radiation cured coatings in printed electronics which include electric device manufactured by printing hold significant potential for the growth of the market. Ultra-violet curable coatings and inks are being increasingly produced which exhibit the potential for widespread consumption in transdermal patches, electroluminescent, portable photovoltaics, and organic light emitting diodes. Moreover, increasing trend towards the implementation of bio-based materials in radiation cure products are also expected to provide new opportunities towards the growth of the market.

BASF SE, Chongqing Changfeng Chemical, Cytec Corporation, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals, Royal DSM, and Sartomer are some of the key manufacturers for radiation cure coatings present in the market.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Radiation Cure Coatings market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Radiation Cure Coatings market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

