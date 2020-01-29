Radiation Dose Management Market Size by Product & Service (Standalone, Integrated Solutions), by Modality (Computed Tomography, Interventional Imaging), by End Users & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2026

The research study on Global Radiation Dose Management‎‎‎‎‎‎ Market organizes the overall perspective of the Radiation Dose Management‎‎‎‎‎‎ industry. This incorporates upcoming flow of the Radiation Dose Management‎‎‎‎‎‎ market together with an extensive analysis of recent industry statistics. It describes the Radiation Dose Management‎‎‎‎‎‎ market size as well as factors controlling market growth. Likewise, the report explains various challenges which affect Radiation Dose Management‎‎‎‎‎‎ market expansion.

You can get a sample copy of this report at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1372937

This includes new modality innovations for X-ray radiation dose monitoring, dose management, dose recording and radiation safety for cath lab staff. Technologies include systems to reduce or block dose via barriers or computed tomography (CT) dose reduction.

The global radiation dose management market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Growth in the market is mainly driven by the increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing concerns over radiation dose exposure, growth in the installed base of radiology equipment, and growing awareness on radiation dose management. However, high capital investment is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

The global radiation dose management market is primarily segmented based on different Product & Service, modality, end users, and regions. On the basis of Product & Service, the market is divided into radiation dose management standalone solutions, radiation dose management integrated solutions, radiation dose management support & maintenance services, radiation dose management implementation & integration services, radiation dose management consulting services, and radiation dose management education & training services. Depending on modality, it is categorized into computed tomography, fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, radiography and mammography, and nuclear medicine. The end users covered in the study include hospitals, ambulatory care settings, academic research institutes, and public & private research laboratories. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Bayer AG

* GE Healthcare

* PACSHealth, LLC

* Sectra Medical Systems

* Philips Healthcare

* Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

* Novarad Corporation

* Siemens Healthineers

* Agfa HealthCare

* Canon

* Qaelum N.V.

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Radiation Dose Management Market. The industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

Purchase Directly @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1372937

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, and regional, Type & Application market size and their forecast from 2020-2026

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements & joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term & long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type and Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Radiation Dose Management equipment and other related technologies

On the basis of product & service, the market is split into:

* Radiation Dose Management Standalone Solutions

* Radiation Dose Management Integrated Solutions

* Radiation Dose Management Support & Maintenance Services

* Radiation Dose Management Implementation & Integration Services

* Radiation Dose Management Consulting Services

* Radiation Dose Management Education & Training Services

On the basis of modality, the market is split into:

* Computed Tomography

* Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

* Radiography and Mammography

* Nuclear Medicine

On the basis of end users, the market is split into:

* Hospitals

* Ambulatory Care Settings

* Academic Research Institutes

* Public & Private Research Laboratories

Table of Contents:

Global Radiation Dose Management Industry Market Research Report

1 Radiation Dose Management Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global Radiation Dose Management Market, by Type

4 Radiation Dose Management Market, by Application

5 Global Radiation Dose Management Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2020)

6 Global Radiation Dose Management Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2020)

7 Global Radiation Dose Management Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Global Radiation Dose Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

10 Radiation Dose Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

11 New Project Feasibility Analysis

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

13 Appendix

Customization Service of the Report:-

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.orianresearch.com/

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients

Other Report-

Global Sharpening Stone Market Research Report 2020