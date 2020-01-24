Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Radiation Dose Management Market Size, Leaders, Segment Analysis and Forecast Report 2023

Radiation Dose Management Market

The rising concern associated with radiation exposure, increasing awareness and industry initiatives regarding the issue, and surging prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the radiation dose management market. In 2016, the market generated a revenue of $129.8 million, and it is expected to attain a size of more than $1700.0 million by 2023, advancing at a CAGR of 46.0% during the forecast period.

These solutions help in evaluating and tracking the radiation emitted by various modalities, such as fluoroscopy & interventional imaging, computed tomography (CT), and nuclear medicine devices. Further, on the basis of solution, the RDM market is categorized into standalone and integrated solutions. Of the two, during 2013–2016, integrated solutions led the market in terms of revenue, and these are expected to maintain their lead during the forecast period. This is attributed to their high efficiency and easy integration with EHR, PACS, and RIS to evaluate the dose and track patient safety.

One of the main purposes of radiological protection is to prevent the patient from the adverse effects of radiation. Exposure to high radiation doses over a short period can sometimes cause life-threating diseases, such as cancer and radiation sickness, symptomized by fainting, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, diarrhea, bleeding, confusion, and mouth and skin sores. Radiation exposure not only affects patients, but it can also affect the public, as well as those inside medical and emergency settings Therefore, the need to check radiation exposure is boosting the growth of the radiation dose management market.

GLOBAL RADIATION DOSE MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product and Services

  • Solutions
    • Integrated solutions
    • Standalone solutions
  • Services
    • Implementation & integration services
    • Support & maintenance services
    • Consulting services
    • Training & education services

By Modality

  • Computed tomography (CT)
  • Nuclear medicine
  • Fluoroscopy & interventional imaging
  • Radiography & mammography
  • Others

By End User

  • Hospitals
  • Super specialty clinics
  • Others
ENERGY

Global Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market,Top Key Players:  Petplan UK, Anicom Holding, Agria, Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA), Nationwide, ipet Insurance

Global Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2018, the Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The report also summarizes the various types of the Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market has been done to understand the various applications of the products usage and features. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.

Top Key Players:  Petplan UK, Anicom Holding, Agria, Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA), Nationwide, ipet Insurance, Trupanion, Direct Line Group, Crum & Forster, Petplan North America, PetSure, Petsecure, Japan Animal Club, Petfirst, Pethealth, Petplan Australia, PICC, iCatdog, Hartville Group, Pethealth, Embrace, etc

This report provides pinpoint analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how they HEALTHY PAWS PET INSURANCE MARKET is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) Basic information;

2.) The Asia HEALTHY PAWS PET INSURANCE MARKET;

3.) The North American HEALTHY PAWS PET INSURANCE MARKET;

4.) The European HEALTHY PAWS PET INSURANCE MARKET;

5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;

6.) The report conclusion.

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market report will enlist all sections and research for each and every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2020-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

MARKET REPORT

Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market Advanced Tech & Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2024

Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market: Summary

The global blockchain in media, advertising and entertainment market is estimated to reach USD 1.3 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 81.6%. Increasing in digital platform, rising adoption for general data protection regulation (GDPR), increasing secure transfer of copyright assets, and growing in streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) and over-the-top media services (OTT) subscription are expected to drive the blockchain in media advertising and entertainment market. However, copyright violation issues are act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period. Growing in demand for cloud technology and high adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is identified as an opportunity for blockchain in media advertising and entertainment market.

Blockchain is a new tending technology that is used to record various transactions and to verify these transactions. It is use to provide faster processing of data, call data record, for transparency, portability, and for providing security. Some key players in Blockchain in media, advertising and entertainment IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Accenture Plc, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infosys Limited, Bitfury Group Limited, Factom, Guardtime and Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd. among others.

Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global blockchain in media, advertising and entertainment market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

  • On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into audience engagement, content monetization, compelling content creation, and subscription management.
  • By type, the blockchain in media advertising and entertainment market is segmented private blockchain and public blockchain.
  • By application type, the market is segmented into programmatic advertising, amination & visual effects (VFX), live streaming, online gaming, natural language generation (NLG), personalized content, and others

 

Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market, by Solution

  • Audience Engagement
  • Content Monetization
  • Compelling Content Creation
  • Subscription Management

 Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market, by Type

  • Private Blockchain
  • Public Blockchain

Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market by, Application

  • Programmatic Advertising
  • Amination & Visual effects (VFX)
  • Live Streaming
  • Online Gaming
  • Natural Language Generation (NLG)
  • Personalized Content
  • Others

Blockchain In Media, Advertising And Entertainment Market by, Region

  • Asia-Pacific
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

Report Audience

  • Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Market Providers
  • Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors, and Dealers
  • End-Users of Varied Segments of Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Market
  • Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions
  • Associations and Industrial Organizations
  • Research & Consulting Service Providers
  • Research & Development Organizations
  • Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms

MARKET REPORT

Global Smart Electric Meter Market Demand & Future Scope Including Top Key Players – Itron (US), Landis+Gyr (Toshiba Corporation) (Switzerland), Says FSR Says FSR

Published

24 seconds ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

Smart Electric Meter Market: Summary

The Global Smart Electric Meter Market is estimated to reach USD 16.8 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.1%. Increasing adoption of smart grid growing and customer centric approach of the energy sector is expected to drive the smart electric meter market during the forecast period. However, high initial investment is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Internet of Things (IoT) enabled smart grid is expected to become an opportunity for global market.

Smart electric meter is an electronic device which sends meter readings to energy supplier digitally. The smart electric meter captures units of power consumed at certain time intervals. This captured data is then communicated to the energy supplier for the billing and monitoring purpose. Some key players in smart electric meter market are Itron Inc., Landis+GyrSiemens AGHoneywell International In., and Xylem among others.

Smart Electric Meter Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global smart electric meter market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

  1. On the basis of phase, the market is segmented into single phase and three phase.
  2. By communication technology, the global market is segmented into radio frequency, cellular, power line communication, fiber optics.
  3. By end use sector, global market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.

Companies Covered

  • Itron Inc.(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
  • Landis+Gyr.
  • Siemens AG
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Xylem
  • Aclara Technologies LLC.
  • Holley Technology UK Ltd.
  • Iskraemeco d.d.
  • Networked Energy Services
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • Other Key Companies

Smart Electric Meter Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Smart Electric Meter Market by Phase

  • Single Phase
  • Three Phase

Smart Electric Meter Market by Communication Technology

  • Radio Frequency
  • Cellular
  • Power Line Communication
  • Fiber Optics
  • Smart Electric Meter Market by End Use Sector
  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

Smart Electric Meter Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • UK
  • The Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

