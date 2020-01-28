Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Report on Recent Adoption 2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

It also covers outcomes of various analyses, intended to help the readers gain a better perspective of the global radiology information systems market.

Global Radiology Information Systems Market: Trends and Opportunities

The increasing costs and demand for more effective healthcare services have compelled hospitals to integrate advanced technologies for managing work force better and simultaneously delivering quicker and better patient care. Spurred by these factors, the uptake of radio information systems has significantly increased across hospitals and radiology departments. Besides this, enterprises operating in the global radiology information systems market are also gaining from the increasing incidence of chronic ailments such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases and others. In addition, the rising aging population will prove a boon as geriatric population is more prone to developing terminal illnesses.

As per the findings of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists, nearly 400 million medical imaging procedure are conducted annually in the U.S. A comprehensive and integrated system is thus required to manage such staggering volume of patient-related data generated yearly. Moreover, with the decentralization of hospital processes, incomplete data storage has emerged as a major concern. In order to address these concerns, the deployment of radiology information systems is expected to rise significantly.

Global Radiology Information Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, North America holds position as the most lucrative for radiology information systems market. Europe comes second to it in terms of exhibiting opportunities for radiology information systems sales. Besides this, Asia Pacific has been exhibiting attractive prospects as a result of the rising demand from countries such as China, Korea, Japan, and Malaysia. Due to the excessively high cost of medical services in the U.S., hospitals are losing businesses to their counterparts in Asia Pacific, with Malaysia, Singapore, China, India, and other countries emerging as popular destinations for medical tourism.

Moreover, the prevalence of cancer across emerging nations is considerably high. According to the WHO, over 60% of new cancer cases are reported from Asia, South America, and Africa. Furthermore, these regions also show a high incidence of cardiovascular disease mortalities among the low and middle-income countries, which is a chief driver of the demand for radiology information systems.

Global Radiology Information Systems Market: Vendor Landscape

To study the prevailing vendor landscape, the report also profiles a few of the most prominent enterprises operating in the global radiology information system market. Using SWOT analysis, the report determines the strengths and weaknesses of the companies profiled. The analysis also helps the companies identify the opportunities and threats that they might witness over the course of the forecast period.

Some of the leading enterprises operating in the global radiology information systems market are CoActiv Medical, AGFA Healthcare, FUJIFILM, Carestream Health, MERGE Healthcare, Cyglera Health Systems, Comrad, Novarad Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, and Infinitt Healthcare Co., Ltd.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market have been covered

North America

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

