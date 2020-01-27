Railway Buffer Stops Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2017 – 2027

Business Intelligence Report on the FMCG Packaging Market

FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the FMCG Packaging Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the FMCG Packaging by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.

As per the report, the FMCG Packaging Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2014 – 2020 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the FMCG Packaging Market during the assessment period 2014 – 2020.

The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the FMCG Packaging market in each regional market.

Key Information that can be drawn from the FMCG Packaging Market Report:

The pricing structure of products offered by various market players

Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the FMCG Packaging Market

Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the FMCG Packaging Market

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances

Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets

This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the FMCG Packaging Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.

Important queries related to the FMCG Packaging Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the FMCG Packaging Market?

Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the FMCG Packaging Market?

How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?

Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the FMCG Packaging Market?

What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?

Key players and manufacturers in Asia-Pacific FMCG packaging market are taking immense efforts by customizing and launching their existing products to cater to new consumer demands.

Fast-moving consumer goods are the high volume, low priced items that are quickest to leave the supermarket shelves. They include durable and non-durable goods such as cosmetics, toiletries, detergents, batteries, plastic goods, paper products, etc. Packaging is vital to the FMCG market as it is an essential element for proper positioning of the product. Packaging allows effective communication between consumers and brand owners through graphics, colours, images, product information and logos. This serves as an important medium for communication and a tool for companies to distinguish product appearance from that of their rivals. In the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, packaging plays a key role in affecting consumer choice and thus an important factor in point-of-purchase decisions. Nowadays, the marketing environment has become competitive and complex. This is due to inclusion of modern marketing tools such as packaging, branding and other aspects at a large scale as compared to basic marketing techniques.

In order to enhance product visibility in the market, packaging has emerged as a unique tool to create a direct impact on consumer perception about the corresponding product. Factors such as increasing middle-class population in developing countries, changing consumer lifestyles and technological advancements to develop eco-friendly packaged products are expected to drive the demand for FMCG packaging in the near future. Furthermore, changing consumer lifestyles support the demand for varied consumer products which is expected to enhance the growth of this market. This has led to differentiated packaging which indirectly affects manufacturers. However, compliance of stringent environmental regulations related to packaging is a key factor restraining the market growth. Creation of new materials with the help of sustainable packaging to offer efficient designs is a key trend driving the FMCG packaging market.

The FMCG packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type and end-user industries. The various types of packaging materials based on the type of product include protective packaging, flexible packaging, paper-based packaging, rigid plastic packaging, custom packaging and others. These packaging materials face challenges due to sourcing based on parameters like health consciousness, mobility and consumerism in pharmaceutical and health products. Shift in global buying patterns of consumers coupled with a surge for value-added products has led to an increase in consumer willingness for premium products. Thus, to target the consumer spending for packaging, companies are focusing on developing attractive packaging products. FMCG packaging serves end-user industries, such as food, beverages, healthcare, cosmetics and others. Among all the end-user industries, the food & beverages sector serves as the largest market for packaging companies to invest in the long run. The demand for packaging in recent years is being recognized across the emerging markets with developed markets retaining their market share with a modest growth. However, demand from emerging markets is expected to record a double-digit growth in the next five to six years.

Packaging in the FMCG sector accounts for a large share in the material cost involved in developing a finished product. Thus companies at a global level are developing innovative packaging solutions to minimize the operational cost. The FMCG packaging market is highly fragmented when analysed from the supply side perspective with less number of companies having a substantial share in the total market. This leads to less entry barriers for new entrants in this market. However, skilled labour, equipment and machinery are identified as barriers for a sustainable growth in the near future. Nestlé S.A., Procter & Gamble Company and PepsiCo Inc. are among the leading FMCG companies across the globe. Other prominent players of the FMCG packaging market include Kimberly-Clark, Altria Group, Kraft Foods, Mondel?z International Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Unilever Group, Amcor Limited and Tetra Pak International.

This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the FMCG market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data and projections with suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as packaging type, end-user industries and geographies. Report covers exhaustive analysis on

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competitions and Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. It provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

