Ransomware Protection Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis By Top Players, Types, Key Regions And Applications

In 2018, the market size of Ransomware Protection Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ransomware Protection.

This report studies the global market size of Ransomware Protection, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Ransomware Protection Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Ransomware Protection history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

Market: Taxonomy

Component Solution End Point Security Solution Network Security Solution Service Consulting Service Support and Management Services

End User Commercial Residential

Deployment Cloud On-Premise

Region North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



The ransomware threat faced by organizations is only anticipated to grow in the 21st century as hackers become increasingly sophisticated and intelligent. Thus, there is a scramble amongst key players in the ransomware protection market to offer better end-to-end solutions to their customers. You can expect nothing less than the most brutal competition if you seek to enter the lucrative ransomware protection market as organizations cannot afford to lose their critical and confidential data under any circumstance to hackers. Companies need ransomware protection software to cater to their changing requirements and we have profiled some of the most prominent stakeholders in the ransomware protection market some of which include Cisco, McAfee, Symantec, Microsoft, and Bitdefender. We provide a brief company introduction and key financials such as revenue and operating margins. The strategies adopted, recent market developments, financial ratios, and global presence have been dissected so that you can make long-term business decisions with confidence.

The ransomware protection market has been divided into five major geographic regions in our study viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the MEA. Every region has a dedicated section in the ransomware protection market report where we look at regional drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats and emphasize their impact. The historical market size of the largest countries in each region has been compared and contrasted with their forecasted growth on the basis of the taxonomy. The market attractiveness analysis concludes this portion of the ransomware protection market report.

There are certain assumptions that have been made while preparing the ransomware protection market report that have been specifically mentioned in their own section. Our readers are recommended to peruse through this to dispel any doubts that they may have.

Research Methodology

Persistence Market Research has pioneered a class-leading research methodology that we use to prepare all our reports, including this one on the ransomware protection market. We conduct exhaustive primary and secondary research as a primary step and then prepare a market player list that comprises all nodes in the value chain. A questionnaire to extract all the relevant data is created after which the latter is thoroughly scrutinized by way of the triangulation method. We present the final data by validating it with advanced tools to gain all the required qualitative and quantitative insights into the ransomware protection market.

