Ransomware Protection Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Ransomware is a major and hazardous cyber threat, which gets installed on the duped persons computer either by enciphering the files or by locking the complete system unless a ransom is offered or paid. Thus, to secure the systems and to overall increase the security, the organizations have made investments greater than before particularly in securing the network, data, and endpoints from various advanced cyber threats and crypto-malware including ransomware.

Threat intelligence solution is an extensively used and preferred way to provide protection from such cyber threats. Hence, owing to its high demand, threat intelligence solution is expected to witness high growth in the global ransomware protection market in the near future. Majority of organizations are extremely utilizing threat intelligence solutions in order to fight various advanced cyber threats and ransomware threat, as this type of solution offers reliable and effective threat recognition. All these aspects are anticipated to boost the global ransomware protection market in the coming years.

The top companies operating in the market include Bitdefender, Fireeye, Inc., Intel Security (McAfee), Kaspersky Lab, Malwarebytes, Sentinelone, Sophos Group PLC, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, Inc., Zscaler, Inc.

Owing to the rise in the demand for ransomware protection in recent years as a service, the global ransomware protection market is projected to witness a substantial growth rate. The beginning of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Etherium, has enhanced the demand for ransomware protection solutions as a majority of the ransom is demanded in the form of cryptocurrency due to its untraceable nature. Moreover, the ramsomware protection market is affected by technological developments and has seen the advent of ransomware protection solutions for mobile devices too, apart from PCs. Availability of free endpoint security solutions for ransomware protection are some factors that will restrain the ramsomware protection market. Rise in demand for data backup and recovery solutions, and sharing of threat intelligence among enterprises are some opportunities for ramsomware protection market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Ramsomware Protection Market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, and application. On the basis of solution, market is segmented as anti-ramsomware software, secure web gateways, application control, IDS/IPS, and threat intelligence. On the basis of service market is segmented as managed, consulting, and support and management. On the basis of application, market is segmented as network protection, email protection, web protection, endpoint protection, and database protection.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ramsomware protection market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global ramsomware protection market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting ramsomware protection market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological effecting the ramsomware protection market in these regions.



