Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries to Aid the Growth of the Radiofrequency Ablation Market 2017 – 2025

Key Trends

The rising adherence to a sedentary lifestyle, particularly in developed and developing urban centers, has the potential to remain a key driver for the global radiofrequency ablation market in the coming years. The increasing share of the urban population doing sedentary jobs has resulted in an increasing prevalence of problems related to the spine and shoulders. The reliable utility of radiofrequency ablation in relieving muscle pain and tension has ensured a safe growth trajectory for the global radiofrequency ablation market.

The key benefit presented by radiofrequency ablation is its minimally invasive nature. This not only makes radiofrequency ablation more convenient for doctors as well as patients, but also keeps it safe from environmental contaminants such as microbes.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Market: Market Potential

The global radiofrequency ablation market could play a key role in the development of cancer therapeutics in the coming years. Due to the minimally invasive nature of radiofrequency ablation and its effectiveness in deadening cells and nerve ending, radiofrequency ablation has frequently been tried in the treatment of cancers such as metastatic sarcomas. Due to the attention being provided to cancer research, the radiofrequency ablation market could be set for steady growth if its utility in cancer treatment is established.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Market: Geographical Dynamics

The global radiofrequency ablation market is dominated by North America. The ready availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, due to steady government support, has aided the growth of the radiofrequency ablation market in the region and is likely to remain a key driver for the market in the coming years. The rising incidence of chronic muscle disorders in North America is a prime driver for the radiofrequency ablation market in the region. Latin America is also an important region in the global radiofrequency ablation market and could become a steady consumer over the coming years, as several countries in the region have initiated large-scale development programs in the healthcare sector in recent years.

Emerging countries in Asia Pacific such as India and China are also likely to play a key role in the growth of the global radiofrequency ablation market in the coming years. The rising awareness regarding the need for technologically advanced equipment in the healthcare sector has driven steady investment in the healthcare sector in emerging economies and is likely to remain a key growth driver for the radiofrequency ablation market in the coming years.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report presents a comprehensive picture of the competitive dynamics of the global radiofrequency ablation market. Key players in the market, such as Boston Scientific, Stryker, Medtronic, and St. Jude Medical are profiled in the report. This section delivers a comprehensive analysis of the successful strategies adopted by players in the radiofrequency ablation market, the business and financial dynamics of the leading players, and the overall trends shaping the space in the global radiofrequency ablation market.

The global radiofrequency ablation market has benefited from the ready participation of key manufacturers in marketing and publicity activities. Successful promotional efforts by companies in the radiofrequency ablation market include direct sales to the physicians and hospitals, since the convenience of the devices has made it the prime choice for healthcare distributors across the world. The continued efforts of leading players are expected to remain crucial for the global radiofrequency ablation market in the coming years.

