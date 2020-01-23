Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Countries to Bolster the Growth of the Micronized PTFE Market 2017 – 2025

The “Micronized PTFE Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

key drivers of the global micronized PTFE market in the next few years. Properties of micronized PTFE such as low friction coefficient, high tensile strength, abrasion and wear resistance, and flame retardancy make them useful across a number of thermoplastic applications.

The market is also significantly driven by the healthy growth observed in the industrial sector, especially in emerging economies across Asia Pacific. Industries such as coatings, automotive, textiles, and electronics are witnessing growth at an excellent pace in the region, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market for micronized PTFE. The increased demand for high performance polymers that perform well under extreme temperature and pressure is also expected to fuel the micronized PTFE market.

However, stringent environmental regulations surrounding the usage of fluoro-chemicals are expected to hamper the micronized PTFE market growth to a certain extent in the next few years. Fluro-chemicals are considered greenhouse gases and environmental agencies such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the U.S. have imposed restriction on their use.

Global Micronized PTFE Market: Segmentation

Some of the key applications of micronized PTFE are found in inks, thermoplastics, elastomers, grease and lubricants, and coatings. Key end-use industries utilizing micronized PTFE include the automotive, textiles, food, pharmaceutical, medical, and electronics. Presently, the inks segment represents the largest application of micronized PTFE, followed by thermoplastics. However, the widening popularity and reader-base of digital media is expected to hamper the global demand for ink, thus dampening the growth prospects of micronized PTFE across the ink segment.

The thermoplastics applications segment is expected to exhibit the most lucrative growth opportunity for the micronized PTFE market in the next few years. The application segment of grease and lubricants, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate over the report’s forecast period.

Global Micronized PTFE Market: Geographical and Competitive Landscape

Asia Pacific is presently the dominant market for micronized PTFE in terms of both production and consumption. Owing to the rapidly expanding manufacturing sector and industrialization in the region, the demand for micronized PTFE has been increasing at steady pace in the past few years. The demand in the region is primarily driven by applications such as coatings, thermoplastics, and inks.

The competitive landscape of the global micronized PTFE market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key vendors in the market are Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Shamrock Technologies Inc., Micro Powders Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company, Shanghai 3F New Materials Company Ltd., Reprolon Texas, and Solvay S.A.

