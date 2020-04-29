Connect with us

Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market Estimated To Be Valued At US$ 1.6 Bn By 2019 to 2029

Diagnosis of infectious diseases such as influenza is seeing a sea change owing to technological innovations and development of next-generation molecular tests such as Nuclear Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) and advanced immunoassays. The global rapid influenza diagnostic tests market size will witness robust expansion at over 8% CAGR during the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Conventional immunoassays tend to be limited by their sensitivity and specificity, a shortcoming expected to be overcome through product innovation by key molecular diagnostics companies. Quidel and BD integrated electronic readers with immunoassays, to increase test sensitivity without switching to other expensive detection devices.

Key Takeaways – Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market Study

  • In the last few years, constant increase in demand for rapid point-of-care tests has prompted health-care providers to shift to rapid influenza diagnostic tests that can achieve results in 15 minutes or less.
  • In terms of principle, immunochromatographic assays are expected to garner maximum share in the rapid influenza diagnostic tests market, which is attributable to its low cost and easy-to-use nature.
  • Attributable to growing number of clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic centers, the global rapid influenza diagnostic tests market in North America is at the forefront and it is expected to remain most profitable region during the forecast period.
  • South Asia is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region owing to high prevalence of seasonal flu and increasing preference to opt for diagnostic testing.

Considerable impact of global public health organizations in identifying effective flu management strategies coupled with rapid uptake of point-of-care diagnostic tools by primary care physicians are further augmenting the growth prospects for rapid influenza diagnostic tests market.

Strategic Expansion Strategies of Leading Players Shaping Market

Prominent molecular diagnostics vendors are focusing on establishing long-term supply relationships with diagnostic centers and other testing facilities. They are emphasizing more on increasing their sales force and entering into strategic partnerships with local suppliers and distributors to expand product reach.

For instance, Cardinal Health collaborated with Qiagen to distribute the company’s molecular diagnostic products to smaller and mid-sized U.S. hospitals.

According to the American Hospital Association, there are around 5,000 community hospitals in the U.S., and this share is anticipated to grow exponentially due to substantial growth projections for players in the rapid influenza diagnostic tests market.

Moreover, the rapid influenza diagnostic tests market is expected to witness significant growth, which is attributed to a robust pipeline of innovative products.

Companies covered in Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market Report

  • SA Scientific
  • 3M Company
  • Abbott
  • Becton, Dickinson & Company
  • Biocartis N.V.
  • BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux, Inc.)
  • Biosynex S.A.
  • Cepheid, Inc.
  • Creative Diagnostics
  • Focus Diagnostics (DiaSorin SpA)
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • GenMark Diagnostics
  • Hologic, Inc.
  • Luminex Corporation
  • Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
  • Princeton BioMeditech Corporation
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Sekisui Diagnostics
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on rapid influenza diagnostic tests in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014 – 2018 and projections from 2019 – 2029.

Principle

  • Immunochromatographic Assays
  • Immunofluorescence Assays
  • Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT)

Test Type

  • Influenza A Test
  • Influenza B Test
  • Influenza A+B Test

Sample Type

  • Throat Swab
  • Nasal Swab
  • Nasal Aspirate
  • Nasal Wash
  • Nasopharyngeal Swab
  • Nasopharyngeal Aspirate
  • Nasopharyngeal Wash
  • Others

End User

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Nursing Homes
  • Office-based Settings
  • Urgent Care Centers
  • Retail Pharmacy Clinics
  • Schools & Universities
  • Public Health Camps
  • Others (Cruise Ships, Correctional Facilities, etc.)

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa
Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market Development 2019 – Aggreko, APR Energy, Atlas Copco, Energyst

Market Research Place has skillfully presented new research in its database namely, Global Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market 2019 which is a comprehensive study of the market, measuring the past and current market values and predicting future market orientation between the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the overview, summary, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and key player’s various strategies to confidently stand in the global Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals market. Other factors such as classification, business atmosphere, size, effectual trends within business area unit, and SWOT analysis comprised during this analysis study.

Top key players analysis of the global Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals market includes : Aggreko, APR Energy, Atlas Copco, Energyst, United Rentals,

The report covers an accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. The report further suggests that the Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period. The report presents a detailed overview of product specification, product type, product scope, and production analysis with key factors such as capacity, production, revenue, price, and gross margin. All details and the role of the leading market players functioning in the industry have been given in the report.  In addition the report sports charts, tables, and numbers that provide a transparent view of the market.

Key Segments Covered In This Report: 

On the basis of product type, the market report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type. On the basis of the end users/applications, the market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and growth rate for each application.

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam), Central & South America (Brazil), Middle East & Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Factors of The Report:

The research study presents the analysis of the parent market based on players, present, past, and futuristic data. The market covers an overview of the cost structure of the products available in the market and their manufacturing chain. The study also unveils data with regards to the producers and distributors, downstream buyers, and manufacturing cost structure of the Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals market. The report offers a detailed rundown of each segment considering their overall growth, demand, sales, production, and market performance.

Robotic Refueling System Market Development 2019 – Scott Technology Ltd., Fuelmatics AB, Rotec Engineering B.V, Neste Oyj

Market Research Place has skillfully presented new research in its database namely, Global Robotic Refueling System Market 2019 which is a comprehensive study of the market, measuring the past and current market values and predicting future market orientation between the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the overview, summary, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and key player’s various strategies to confidently stand in the global Robotic Refueling System market. Other factors such as classification, business atmosphere, size, effectual trends within business area unit, and SWOT analysis comprised during this analysis study.

Top key players analysis of the global Robotic Refueling System market includes : Scott Technology Ltd., Fuelmatics AB, Rotec Engineering B.V, Neste Oyj, Shaw development LLC, PLUG POWER Inc., Aerobotix, Airbus S.A.S, The Boeing Company, ABB Group, KUKA, Simon Group Holding, FANUC Corporation, AUTOFUEL AB, TATSUNO Corporation, CZECH INNOVATION GROUP, Mine Energy Group Pty Ltd, Husky Corporation, GAZPROMNEFT, Green Fueling Inc.,

The report covers an accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. The report further suggests that the Robotic Refueling System market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period. The report presents a detailed overview of product specification, product type, product scope, and production analysis with key factors such as capacity, production, revenue, price, and gross margin. All details and the role of the leading market players functioning in the industry have been given in the report.  In addition the report sports charts, tables, and numbers that provide a transparent view of the market.

Key Segments Covered In This Report: 

On the basis of product type, the market report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type. On the basis of the end users/applications, the market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and growth rate for each application.

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam), Central & South America (Brazil), Middle East & Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Factors of The Report:

The research study presents the analysis of the parent market based on players, present, past, and futuristic data. The market covers an overview of the cost structure of the products available in the market and their manufacturing chain. The study also unveils data with regards to the producers and distributors, downstream buyers, and manufacturing cost structure of the Robotic Refueling System market. The report offers a detailed rundown of each segment considering their overall growth, demand, sales, production, and market performance.

Global Engine Vibration Monitors Market Predicted to Surge with Robust Revenue over 2020 to 2025

The Global Engine Vibration Monitors Market Research Report 2020 thoroughly depicts insightful evaluation of current and historic trends in the global Engine Vibration Monitors industry. It examines the changing structure of the market alongside ongoing technological advancements, innovations, and significant developments that have been escalating the growth rate for the last decade. Crucial factors such as Engine Vibration Monitors market size, share, demand, production, sales, and revenue are also analyzed and forecasted in the report to help clients to comprehend the current and future market performance.

The global Engine Vibration Monitors Market Overview:

The market has been aggressively performing across the world with an evenly thriving CAGR over the last few years. According to the studied market statistics, it is likely to strongly clutch a remunerative status during the forecast years with the rapid surge in sales revenue. A number of vital factors including rising Engine Vibration Monitors demand, product awareness, industrialization in the developed regions, increasing disposable incomes, population hike, market stability, and adequate financial sources are adding substantial progress to the industry.

Brief Outlook of Global Engine Vibration Monitors Market Competition:

The report further delivers profound assessment of prominent Engine Vibration Monitors manufacturers and companies, featuring their manufacturing base, production methodologies, effective processes, Engine Vibration Monitors production volume, organizational structure, cost structure, raw material sourcing, major vendors, corporate alliance, serving segments, distribution channels, and global reach. Companies have also performed strives such as product research, innovation, developments, and technology adoptions to upgrade their industry offerings.

More importantly, the report highlights companies’ financial operations and performance with a precise evaluation of their gross margin, revenue, Engine Vibration Monitors sales volume, pricing structure, production cost, financial ratios, product value, and overall profitability. The report also examines their business strategies such as mergers, ventures, amalgamations, acquisitions, as well as product launches, and brand promotions that aid market players in expanding their global presence and setting new challenges in the industry.

Crucial Segments in the Global Engine Vibration Monitors Industry:

Global Engine Vibration Monitors market segmentation is also enlightened in the report accenting crucial divisions including Engine Vibration Monitors types, applications, regions, and end-users. The product type segments are imminently analyzed in the report considering current demand, sales revenue, attractiveness, profitability, and growth potential. The market has been segmented on the basis of customer needs and wants towards the developed products. The analysis helps clients to precisely target the actual desires of their consumer base and enables them to make necessary developments in the final products and services.

Subsequently, the study revolves around the global Engine Vibration Monitors industry environment incorporating pivotal elements such as provincial market regulations, stringent trade frameworks, market entry barriers, as well as the political, social, atmospheric, and financial context that could potentially affect market growth momentum in a negative manner. Current and forthcoming opportunities and challenges are also discovered in the report along with potential risks, obstacles, and uncertainties that are deemed to influence the market structure and performance of the several manufacturers operating in the global Engine Vibration Monitors market.

