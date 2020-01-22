Rapid Plasma Reagin Test Market – SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments

Global Rapid Plasma Reagin Test Market: Snapshot

Rapid plasma reagin (RPR) tests have gained clinical acceptance world over as a non-specific serological test for syphilis, a sexually transmitted diseases. They are further complemented by treponemal tests (TPHA). The rising cases of repeat syphilis in various parts of the world has helped in driving demand for a cost-effective serological test in different healthcare settings. This is a key factor underpinning the prospects of the rapid plasma reagin test. Over the years, the market has made strides on the back of the growing role of RPR as an important marker of high risk behavior in populations. Hence, RPR tests have a large role to play in reproductive health of individuals as well as in ante-natal care. However, the healthcare industry has constantly struggled with false positivity of RPR in blood donors.

Advances are being made to enhance the clinical utility of these tests by increasing their specificity and selectivity. There has been a growing array of new kits for testing for sexually transmitted diseases with the focus of industry players to make them affordable, especially in low- and middle-income populations.

Global Rapid Plasma Reagin Test Market: Growth Dynamics

Growing awareness about the morbidity of sexually transmitted diseases around the globe has been a robust factor behind the growth of the rapid plasma reagin test market. The pressing need for screening donated blood for various diseases, including syphilis, is also bolstering the demands. Blood banks over the past few years have been adopting these serological tests as part of routine screening. This is vital since early syphilis may be treated.

Industry stakeholders are relentlessly working on adopting high-throughput diagnostic for repeat syphilis. This is crucial in arresting the spread of the disease among different populations. However, they have to battle the low level of resources present in countries that have high incidence rates of syphilis. In a few developing regions, there have been rapid advances in lab infrastructure, thereby augmenting the outlook of the rapid plasma reagin test market in these regions.

A restraint in the growing prospect of the rapid plasma reagin test market is the limitations of these tests in diagnosis certain types of syphilis especially neurosyphilis. In such cases, venereal disease research laboratory test offers a better option. Nevertheless, the ease of performance of RPR tests will keep the opportunities in the rapid plasma reagin test market rewarding.

Global Rapid Plasma Reagin Test Market: Notable Developments

Market players in recent years have found a new avenue from the increasing trend of automation of RPR tests. The advent of proprietary technology for automating the RPR tests has augmented the potential of the rapid plasma reagin test market. Providers of the diagnostic solutions for syphilis have started unveiling such automation testing system and a few are also focusing on patenting the technology. Gold Standard Diagnostics Corp, a California-based company, has announced in May 2019 that its automated RPR system is being patented by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent offers exclusive rights to the company, and covers automated methods for performing the assay and software that help clinicians interpret the results.

The automation advancement is a key driving force in syphilis diagnosis and will encourage lucrative avenues in the near future.

Global Rapid Plasma Reagin Test Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, North America and Europe have both emerged as a prominent market for rapid plasma reagin testing. This is due to substantial demands for laboratory-based rapid testing for sexually transmitted diseases, including syphilis. Growing awareness of the health burden of syphilis has bolstered demands in Asia Pacific. The rising uptake of RPR in healthcare clinics, blood donation centers, and ante-natal centers will help in rapid expansion of the market.