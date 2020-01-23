R&D Activities to Fast-track the Growth of the Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Between 2019 – 2027

In 2029, the Polyvinylpyrrolidone market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Polyvinylpyrrolidone market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Polyvinylpyrrolidone market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Taxonomy

This research study of the global industrial radiography equipment market provides detailed analysis based on imaging technique and application segments of the market. Based on imaging technique, the market has been segmented into film-based radiography and digital radiography. The digital radiography segment has been sub-divided into direct radiography, computed radiography, and computed tomography. In terms of application, the market has been classified into aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, electronics, manufacturing, oil & gas, and others. The digital radiography segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period, owing to high accuracy and better image quality of components under consideration offered by this method. In terms of revenue, the aerospace & defense segment held a major market share in 2018, as structural integrity and high quality of components is of key importance in the aerospace & defense sector.

Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to: company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and Factiva.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews conducted for each market segment and sub-segment of the market across different geographies. TMR conducts primary interviews on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competition landscape, and market outlook. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. They also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market: Competition Dynamics

The report covers well-established players operating in the global industrial radiography equipment market including Fujifilm Corporation, Comet Group, Shimadzu Corporation, Nikon Corporation, and North Star Imaging. These established players are engaged in the development of innovative industrial radiography equipment and their introduction in the market. For example, in November 2018, Fujifilm Corporation announced that it would be adding two new digital radiography (DR) detectors i.e. the Calneo Dual (available only in Japan) and the FDR ES to its portfolio of digital radiography solutions.

The industrial radiography equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market, by Imaging Technique

Film-based Radiography

Digital Radiography Direct Radiography Computed Radiography Computed Tomography



Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market, by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



