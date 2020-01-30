Ready Meals Market Projected to reach $ 119300 million by 2025 | Nestle, Iglo Group(Nomad Foods), ConAgra, Kraft Heinz, Campbell Soup, Unilever, JBS, Hormel Foods

According to this study, over the next five years the Ready Meals market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 119300 million by 2025, from $ 100990 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ready Meals business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ready Meals market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Key players profiled in the report include Nestle, Iglo Group(Nomad Foods), ConAgra, Kraft Heinz, Campbell Soup, Unilever, JBS, Hormel Foods, Sigma Alimentos, The Schwan Food, Maple Leaf Foods, Advanced Fresh Concepts, McCain, Sisters Food Group, Grupo Herdez, Fleury Michon, Greencore Group, Tyson Foods

Segmentation by type

Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals

Canned Ready Meals

Dried Ready Meals

Segmentation by application

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ready Meals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Ready Meals market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ready Meals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ready Meals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ready Meals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

