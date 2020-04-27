Connect with us

Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food Market Key Drivers, Size, Share, Geography, Statistics, Top Players, 2025 Forecast

10 hours ago

Press Release
Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market to reach USD 831.2 million by 2025. Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market valued approximately USD 432.6 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period.

Access sample of the report https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1266771

The prosperity of RUTF and RUSF market is a reflection of a number of factors, such as increased government and NGO concerns regarding malnutrition treatment, growing malnutrition as a result of escalating population across the globe, rising demand for drinkable RUTF products, and increased number of emergencies and disasters in various parts of the world. On the other hand, increasing consumer or local government shift toward local ingredients and risk of contamination as a result of inconsistency in RUTF milk products are some of the hindrances faced by the market.

The leading Market players mainly include-
• Mana Nutritive Aid Products
• Nutriset SAS
• Valid Nutrition
• InnoFaso
• GC Rieber Compact AS
• Tabatchnik Fine Foods
• Edesia USA
• Diva Nutritional Products
• Hilina
• Insta Products
• NutriVita Foods
• Kaira District Cooperative
• Meds & Food for Kids
• Nuflower Foods and Nutrition Pvt.
• Samil Industrial Co.

Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) and Ready-to-Use Supplement Food (RUSF) is a food supplements that is intended to be eaten during two months to three months as a part of nutritional program to treat moderate acute malnutrition for children six months and older. Product is intended to be eaten directly from the package with no necessary dilution, mixing or cooking. One package contains one daily dose of 100g. This product is not a breast-milk replacer. RUSF is a fortified lipid-based paste/spread that is stabilized and individually packaged in robust sachets that are packed in sturdy cartons. RUSF is generally made with heat treated oil seeds/pulses/cereals, sugar, milk powder, vegetable oils, vitamins and minerals whereas, RUTF are the products that are energy dense micronutrient enhanced pastes used.

Order a copy of Global RUTF & RUSF Market Report @

https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1266771

The regional analysis of Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market over the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market.

Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 RUTF (Solid (Powder or Blends and Biscuit or Bar), Paste, and Drinkable)
 RUSF (Solid and Paste)

By Industry:

 UNICEF
 WFP
 NGOs

By Distribution:

 Direct Sales
 Distributor

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1266771

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF), by Type

Chapter 6. Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF), by Industry

Chapter 7. Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF), by Distribution

Chapter 8. Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF), by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process

