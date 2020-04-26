Real Estate Crowdfunding Market To Accrue Revenue Worth USD 868,982 Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Real Estate Crowdfunding Market By Investors (Individual Investors and Institutional Investors) and By Property Type (Residential and Commercial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global real estate crowdfunding market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 13,207 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 868,982 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 58.3% between 2019 and 2027.

Crowdfunding is the utilization of a lesser proportion of capital from a large number of investors who are eager to fund a new business project. Crowdfunding makes use of the easily available and communicable social media networking websites and crowdfunding websites to contact the investors and bring them & the entrepreneurs on the same platform. This helps in enhancing and promoting the entrepreneurship due to the rise in the pool of financiers apart from the traditional circle of proprietors, relatives, and venture financiers.

Moreover, real estate crowdfunding is a relatively novel concept that has aided real estate developers and firms to procure funding from a completely new group of financiers. Real estate crowdfunding tools can raise debt and equity funds from credited as well as non-accredited investors. These tools vary in terms of investment offerings, accreditation needs, and minimal investment sizes.

Escalating use of crowdfunding witnessed in the commercial real estate sector to drive the market trends

The thriving commercial real estate activities across the globe have resulted in the massive need for private funding. This, in turn, has culminated in huge demand for crowdfunding activities prompting market growth. Moreover, online real estate is a majorly growing component of the commercial real estate industry and is predicted to further steer the business growth over the forecast timeline. Apparently, today fundraising activities are swiftly transiting to online mode as real estate sponsors find it more convenient and time-saving as compared to offline mode.

Furthermore, a rise in the allocation of funds for commercial real estate events in emerging economies with large-scale establishments of hospitals, clinics, and schools will further steer the expansion of the real estate crowdfunding industry over the forecast timeline.

Moreover, real estate crowdfunding has reduced fees and offers the investors with a choice of selecting particular assets that help in fulfilling their particular investment choices. In addition to this, real estate crowdfunding activities have evolved as cost-effective tools for the people to finance the real estate assets of high-quality. All these factors will contribute lucratively towards the growth of the industry during the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, low liquidity can adversely impact the growth of the market during the forecast timeline.

Institutional investors to dominate the investors segment by 2027

The growth of the segment is credited to maintaining the profiles by the institutional investors like banks, hedge & mutual funds, insurance firms, and pension funds.

Commercial segment to record highest CAGR over the forecast period

The segmental surge is credited to the massive demand for raising funds for the construction of schools, hospitals, malls, and shopping centers in the developing economies.

North America to lead the overall market growth in terms of revenue

The growth of the regional market during the forecast timeline is owing to the humungous presence of key market participants and huge crowdfunding from key financers in the region. The U.S. is expected to make a notable revenue contribution towards the North American market during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in the market include American Homeowner Preservation LLC, BrickFunding, Cadre, Crowdestate OÜ, CrowdStreet, Inc., Estateguru OÜ, Fundrise, LLC, Groundbreaker Technologies, Inc., M2CROWD, Bulkestate, REALCROWD, INC., ReInvest24, RM Technologies LLC, and Square Meter SAPI de CV.

This report segments the Real Estate Crowdfunding market as follows:

Real Estate Crowdfunding Market: By Investors Segment Analysis

Individual Investors

Institutional Investors

Real Estate Crowdfunding Market: By Property Type Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial Schools Hospitals Shopping Centers Industrial Buildings Others



Real Estate Crowdfunding Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

