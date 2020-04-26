MARKET REPORT
Real Estate Crowdfunding Market To Accrue Revenue Worth USD 868,982 Million By 2027
Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Real Estate Crowdfunding Market By Investors (Individual Investors and Institutional Investors) and By Property Type (Residential and Commercial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.
According to the report, the global real estate crowdfunding market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 13,207 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 868,982 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 58.3% between 2019 and 2027.
Crowdfunding is the utilization of a lesser proportion of capital from a large number of investors who are eager to fund a new business project. Crowdfunding makes use of the easily available and communicable social media networking websites and crowdfunding websites to contact the investors and bring them & the entrepreneurs on the same platform. This helps in enhancing and promoting the entrepreneurship due to the rise in the pool of financiers apart from the traditional circle of proprietors, relatives, and venture financiers.
Moreover, real estate crowdfunding is a relatively novel concept that has aided real estate developers and firms to procure funding from a completely new group of financiers. Real estate crowdfunding tools can raise debt and equity funds from credited as well as non-accredited investors. These tools vary in terms of investment offerings, accreditation needs, and minimal investment sizes.
Escalating use of crowdfunding witnessed in the commercial real estate sector to drive the market trends
The thriving commercial real estate activities across the globe have resulted in the massive need for private funding. This, in turn, has culminated in huge demand for crowdfunding activities prompting market growth. Moreover, online real estate is a majorly growing component of the commercial real estate industry and is predicted to further steer the business growth over the forecast timeline. Apparently, today fundraising activities are swiftly transiting to online mode as real estate sponsors find it more convenient and time-saving as compared to offline mode.
Furthermore, a rise in the allocation of funds for commercial real estate events in emerging economies with large-scale establishments of hospitals, clinics, and schools will further steer the expansion of the real estate crowdfunding industry over the forecast timeline.
Moreover, real estate crowdfunding has reduced fees and offers the investors with a choice of selecting particular assets that help in fulfilling their particular investment choices. In addition to this, real estate crowdfunding activities have evolved as cost-effective tools for the people to finance the real estate assets of high-quality. All these factors will contribute lucratively towards the growth of the industry during the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, low liquidity can adversely impact the growth of the market during the forecast timeline.
Institutional investors to dominate the investors segment by 2027
The growth of the segment is credited to maintaining the profiles by the institutional investors like banks, hedge & mutual funds, insurance firms, and pension funds.
Commercial segment to record highest CAGR over the forecast period
The segmental surge is credited to the massive demand for raising funds for the construction of schools, hospitals, malls, and shopping centers in the developing economies.
North America to lead the overall market growth in terms of revenue
The growth of the regional market during the forecast timeline is owing to the humungous presence of key market participants and huge crowdfunding from key financers in the region. The U.S. is expected to make a notable revenue contribution towards the North American market during the period from 2019 to 2027.
Some of the key players in the market include American Homeowner Preservation LLC, BrickFunding, Cadre, Crowdestate OÜ, CrowdStreet, Inc., Estateguru OÜ, Fundrise, LLC, Groundbreaker Technologies, Inc., M2CROWD, Bulkestate, REALCROWD, INC., ReInvest24, RM Technologies LLC, and Square Meter SAPI de CV.
This report segments the Real Estate Crowdfunding market as follows:
Real Estate Crowdfunding Market: By Investors Segment Analysis
- Individual Investors
- Institutional Investors
Real Estate Crowdfunding Market: By Property Type Segment Analysis
- Residential
- Commercial
- Schools
- Hospitals
- Shopping Centers
- Industrial Buildings
- Others
Real Estate Crowdfunding Market: Regional Segment Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Middle East and Africa
Dental Diamond Bur Market Scope 2020 to 2026 with industry Growth Factors, Size, Share, Key Players, Trends and Top Regions
Niche market research on global Dental Diamond Bur market 2020 by Industry driving factors, challenges, opportunities, size, growth prospects, trends and forecast by 2026.
The global Dental Diamond Bur market is broadly and deeply studied in the report with key focus on the competitive landscape, regional growth, market segmentation, and market dynamics. We have used latest primary and secondary research techniques for compiling this comprehensive research study. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, competitive analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, revenue and production analysis, and various other types of analysis to provide a complete view of the global Dental Diamond Bur market. Each segment of the global Dental Diamond Bur market is carefully analyzed on the basis of market share, CAGR, and other vital factors. The global Dental Diamond Bur market is also statistically presented with the help of Y-o-Y growth, CAGR, revenue, production, and other important calculations.
We can customize the report as per your requirements. Our analysts are experts in market research and analysis and have a healthy experience in report customization after having served tons of clients to date. The main objective behind preparing the research study is to inform you about future market challenges and opportunities. The report is one of the best resources you could use to secure a strong position in the global Dental Diamond Bur market.
Market Segmentation:
Following are the segments covered by the report are:
Natural Diamond Bur
Artificial Diamond Bur
By Application:
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Key Players:
The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Dental Diamond Bur market are:
Hu-Friedy Manufacturing
KerrHawe
Nordent
Premier Dental
Sydent Tools
Tsharp
Tri Hawk
…
Regional Growth
The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Dental Diamond Bur markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Dental Diamond Bur market in 2025?
• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Dental Diamond Bur market?
• Which application could show the best growth in the global Dental Diamond Bur market?
• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?
• Which players will lead the global Dental Diamond Bur market in the coming years?
• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Dental Diamond Bur market?
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Dental Diamond Bur market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
Dental Diamond Bur Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes Dental Diamond Bur market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Dental Diamond Bur Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Dental Diamond Bur market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
Dental Material Mixer Market 2020 Future Growth by In Depth Industry Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2026
New market research report on global Dental Material Mixer market 2020 with industry growth analysis, size, share, trends and forecast 2026 is made available by QY Research.
The global Dental Material Mixer market is broadly and deeply studied in the report with key focus on the competitive landscape, regional growth, market segmentation, and market dynamics. We have used latest primary and secondary research techniques for compiling this comprehensive research study. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, competitive analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, revenue and production analysis, and various other types of analysis to provide a complete view of the global Dental Material Mixer market. Each segment of the global Dental Material Mixer market is carefully analyzed on the basis of market share, CAGR, and other vital factors. The global Dental Material Mixer market is also statistically presented with the help of Y-o-Y growth, CAGR, revenue, production, and other important calculations.
We can customize the report as per your requirements. Our analysts are experts in market research and analysis and have a healthy experience in report customization after having served tons of clients to date. The main objective behind preparing the research study is to inform you about future market challenges and opportunities. The report is one of the best resources you could use to secure a strong position in the global Dental Material Mixer market.
Market Segmentation:
Following are the segments covered by the report are:
Alginate Mixer
Impression Material Mixer
Other
By Application:
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Laboratory
Key Players:
The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Dental Material Mixer market are:
Kettenbach Lp
DMG America
Kavo Kerr
Kulzer
Sterngold Dental
3M
Sirio Dental
Eurocem
Regional Growth
The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Dental Material Mixer markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Dental Material Mixer market in 2025?
• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Dental Material Mixer market?
• Which application could show the best growth in the global Dental Material Mixer market?
• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?
• Which players will lead the global Dental Material Mixer market in the coming years?
• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Dental Material Mixer market?
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Dental Material Mixer market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
Dental Material Mixer Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes Dental Material Mixer market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Dental Material Mixer Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Dental Material Mixer market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
Asthma Preventive Market 2020 Growth Prospects, Revenue, Opportunities, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2026
Industry growth prospects and investment study on global Asthma Preventive market 2020 by market size, share, trends, key players and forecast 2026.
The global Asthma Preventive market is broadly and deeply studied in the report with key focus on the competitive landscape, regional growth, market segmentation, and market dynamics. We have used latest primary and secondary research techniques for compiling this comprehensive research study. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, competitive analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, revenue and production analysis, and various other types of analysis to provide a complete view of the global Asthma Preventive market. Each segment of the global Asthma Preventive market is carefully analyzed on the basis of market share, CAGR, and other vital factors. The global Asthma Preventive market is also statistically presented with the help of Y-o-Y growth, CAGR, revenue, production, and other important calculations.
We can customize the report as per your requirements. Our analysts are experts in market research and analysis and have a healthy experience in report customization after having served tons of clients to date. The main objective behind preparing the research study is to inform you about future market challenges and opportunities. The report is one of the best resources you could use to secure a strong position in the global Asthma Preventive market.
Market Segmentation:
Following are the segments covered by the report are:
Sodium Cromolyn
Prednisolone
By Application:
Children
Adult
Key Players:
The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Asthma Preventive market are:
Pfizer
Abbot
Novartis
Roche
GSK
Merck
Astrazeneca
Biotest AG
Boehringer Ingelheim
Chiesi
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
Amgen
Regional Growth
The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Asthma Preventive markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Asthma Preventive market in 2025?
• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Asthma Preventive market?
• Which application could show the best growth in the global Asthma Preventive market?
• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?
• Which players will lead the global Asthma Preventive market in the coming years?
• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Asthma Preventive market?
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Asthma Preventive market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
Asthma Preventive Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes Asthma Preventive market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Asthma Preventive Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Asthma Preventive market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
