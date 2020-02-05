Real-Time Locating Systems (Rtls) Market Booming Massively in Worldwide with Top Key Players: Airista, Stanley Healthcare, Bespoon Sas, Ubisense Group, Centrak

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Active Network Management 2020 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report To 2024”.

Active Network Management Market 2020

Description: –

Active Network Management, abbreviated as ANM, software aids in managing network constraints in real-time to avoid the reinforcement or replacement of present assets. In order to facilitate the connection of renewable generation to distribution networks, the technique is reported to be integrated by Distribution Network Operators (DNOs).

Listed Key Players

ABB

Cisco

Smarter Grid Solution

General Electric

IBM

Kelvatek

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

An ANM system aids in maintaining and managing the network parameters like power, phase balance, voltage, reactive power, and frequency within the pre-decided limits. This helps to thereby increase the utilization of network assets and curb down the infrastructural costs. It records continuous measurements that is needed to control the generation of power and controlling the demand, while minimizing network losses, detecting faults in real-time, and stabilizing the systems. The increasing growth in renewable energy commercialization and the surging demand for uninterruptable electricity transmission among the users is expected to push the market growth to a favorable direction. The report published on the global active network management market revealed the growth to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the active network management market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

Market Segmentation

The global active network management market has been segmented in terms of type and industry.

By type, the market includes transportation, government, and energy & utility. Businesses in the energy and utility space are experiencing a plethora of technological revolutions to meet the evolving trends related to energy consumption. A vast majority of the players in the energy & utilities space are laying their focus on environmental concerns and energy costs as a key part of their strategy. The complexity related to networks in industrial systems is one of the biggest challenge to vital infrastructures, especially when it comes to the energy and utilities sector. The sector includes oil and gas distribution networks, water utilities, and electric power transmission and is primarily dependent on IT and telecommunication infrastructure when to comes to improving the reliability and efficiency of the utilities. The segment is expected to gain massive growth in the coming years and contribute significantly to the overall welfare of the market.

By industry, the market segments into grid asset monitoring, automation, and real-time monitoring.

Regional Analysis

The global active network management market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to have an upper hand in the ANM market over the forecast period. Herein, early stage adoption of ANM software and the presence of a various key and leading vendors are driving the growth of the regional market. Businesses operating in the North American region are reportedly seen implementing ANM solutions in order to manage their network operations across applications in the energy, power, and utilities industries. Increasing need for automation solutions and growing adoption of ANM solutions are majorly contributing to the growth of the market in North America and even in Europe.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Section 1 Active Network Management Product Definition

Section 2 Global Active Network Management Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Active Network Management Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Active Network Management Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Active Network Management Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Active Network Management Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Active Network Management Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Active Network Management Market Forecast 2018-2023

Continued….

