Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

RealTime Location System (RTLS) Market is expected to reach USD 16.43 Billion by 2026 from USD 1.75 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 25.1%.

Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market stands for real-time location system used to automatically identify and track location of objects or people in real time, usually within a building or other contained area.

With the help of number of technologies Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market detects the current geo location of a target, which may be anything from a vehicle to an item in a manufacturing plant or a person with the help of radio frequency identification. RTLS market is categorized on the basis of type, technology, industry and geography. Based on type, this market has been segmented into hardware, software and services. Technology segment is categorized as RFID, Wi-Fi, ultrasound, infrared, ZigBee and UWB. Industry segment is categorized as healthcare, transportation & logistics, process industries, hospitality, defense, retail and education. High range, high accuracy and low power consumption in a single RTLS solution will drive the market. However, System incompatibility, lack of uniform standards will restrain the market growth.

North America is one of the largest markets for Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market in 2016 that can be attributed to early adoption of RTLS technologies in various industries such as healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to form one of the fastest growing market for RTLS with growth of online maps and security across developing economies such as China and India playing a major part in the overall growth.

Key Highlights:

• Real Time Location System market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Real Time Location System market.

• Real Time Location System market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Real Time Location System market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Real Time Location System market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Real Time Location System market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Real Time Location System market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Real Time Location System market globally.

Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market

Some of the major players operating in the Real Time Location System (RTLS) market are as follows:

• AiRISTA Flow

• Identec Group AG

• Teletracking Technologies, Inc.

• Awarepoint Corporation

• Centrak Inc

• KUKA Roboter GmbH

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Ubisense Group

• Stanley Healthcare

• Savi Technology, Inc.

Key Target Audience

• RTLS-related associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

• Technology investors, Research and Consulting Firms

• RTLS hardware, software providers and distributors

• RTLS software package vendors

• Government bodies, such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Investors and Venture Capitalist

• RTLS-related service providers

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Real Time Location System market have been mentioned below

• Base year-2016

• Estimated year-2017

• Forecast year- 2017 to 2026

Scope of the report:

This research report segments the RTLS market based on type, technology, industry and geography.

Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market, By Type

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market, By Technology

• RFID

• Wi-Fi

• Ultrasound

• Infrared

• ZigBee

• Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

• Others

Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market, By Industry

• Healthcare

• Process Industries

• Manufacturing

• Transportation & Logistics

• Hospitality

• Defense

• Retail

• Education

• Other

Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Regional Analysis

• Breakdown of the North America Real Time Location System market

• Breakdown of the Europe Real Time Location System market

• Breakdown of the Asia Pacific Real Time Location System market

• Breakdown of the Middle East & Africa Real Time Location System market

• Breakdown of the Latin America Real Time Location System market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Real-Time Location System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Real-Time Location System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Real-Time Location System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Real-Time Location System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Real-Time Location System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Real-Time Location System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Real-Time Location System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Real-Time Location System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Real-Time Location System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Real-Time Location System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

